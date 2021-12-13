Image Image Credit John Lamparski / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pete Hegseth Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), Pete Hegseth, a decorated Army veteran and FOX News host, was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his pick for defense secretary. However, Hegseth’s nomination has reportedly been clouded by a resurfaced allegation of sexual assault. In a statement shared on Thursday (Nov. 14), Monterey, California, authorities confirmed a 2017 investigation into the matter.

As the statement read, the alleged incident occurred at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel between late Oct. 7 and the early morning of Oct. 8, 2017. A police report was filed days later, which described the alleged victim’s injuries as contusions on the right thigh. Authorities noted that no weapons were involved and have declined to issue further public comments.

The allegation gained renewed attention after Vanity Fair reported that Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was briefed on the case. The report, citing unnamed sources, indicated that the accusation prompted discussions between Wiles, Trump’s legal team and Hegseth. Hegseth reportedly called the encounter consensual and a “classic case of he-said, she-said.” His attorney, Timothy Parlatore, stated, “This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey police department, and they found no evidence for it.”

Hegseth, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan with degrees from Princeton and Harvard, built a public profile as a commentator and conservative voice. He was married three times, most recently to FOX News producer Jennifer Rauchet. His 2017 divorce from his second wife, Samantha Deering, coincided with the timing of the alleged incident.

Beyond the allegation, Hegseth’s views have been controversial, including his belief that women should not serve in combat roles — a notion that he made clear during an appearance on “The Shawn Ryan Show” earlier this month. In the same interview, the commentator revealed that, while working for the National Guard, he was removed from securing President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration after being “deemed a extremist.”