Image Image Credit Brendan Smialowski/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with FOX News correspondent Bret Baier for an interview. For about a half-hour, the two debated heavily on the border crisis, Donald Trump, Iran, and the nation's current head of state. “My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency,” she stated. “Like every new president that comes into office, I will bring my life experiences and my professional experiences, and fresh and new ideas.”

Many on Twitter provided positive reactions to the VP’s performance, including Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban. “The beautiful thing about the Bret Baier interview is that Kamala Harris understood and responded to each question,” he wrote. “She used examples of policies. She gave real world context. When Bret went hard after her, she didn’t call him names. She didn’t quit the interview. She didn’t make things up. She never once complained [that] the questions were tough. She never played the victim card. She didn’t lose her temper. She didn’t take the bait to diminish or talk down to Trump supporters.”

Cuban continued, “She stood up to him with force and never backed down. [Trump] has been the president and campaigning for nine years. Kamala Harris caught up to him in just 100 days. That speaks volumes. It’s why people want to vote for her. That’s why so many Republicans and independents are supporting her. She is everything her opponent is not and will never be.”

Others, including Biden-elected delegate Victor Shi, questioned what might've been the outcome if Harris' GOP opponent accepted a similar opportunity. “Can’t stop thinking about what would have happened if Donald Trump went on MSNBC or CNN and was grilled as hard as Bret Baier just grilled Kamala Harris,” he tweeted. “[She] answered every question. Thoughtfully. Logically. Presidentially. [She] showed how it’s done on FOX. Bravo.”

Check out other takes from the exchange below.