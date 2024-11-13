Image Image Credit Joe Raedle/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Matt Gaetz Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As revealed by Axios on Wednesday (Nov. 13), President-elect Donald Trump stirred controversy by announcing plans to nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general. The publication reported that said announcement elicited audible gasps during a House GOP conference meeting. Gaetz subsequently resigned from his position in preparation for the role.

On social media, Trump praised Gaetz as a “deeply gifted and tenacious attorney” with a record in Congress of championing reform. “Matt will end weaponized government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organizations, and restore Americans’ badly shattered faith and confidence in the Justice Department,” he claimed. Gaetz quickly echoed Trump’s sentiments and tweeted that it would be “an honor to serve as President Trump's attorney general.”

Gaetz requires support from at least 50 senators to be confirmed, and some have already voiced skepticism. In a quote shared by The Washington Post reporter Dylan Wells, Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she was “shocked by the announcement.” “This shows why the advice and consent process is so important, and I’m sure that there will be a lot of questions raised at his hearing,” she added. Meanwhile, Ohio Rep. Max Miller told Axios that “Gaetz has a better shot at having dinner with Queen Elizabeth II than being confirmed by the Senate.”

Per The Associated Press, Gaetz’s resignation will likely end a lengthy investigation by the House Ethics Committee into a range of serious allegations, including his alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. The monthslong probe focused on whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, used illicit drugs, accepted improper gifts, or attempted to obstruct government inquiry into his actions. Alongside those accusations, the committee looked into if he shared inappropriate images or videos with colleagues on the House floor, accepted a bribe, and potentially converted campaign funds for personal use.

Gaetz denied all allegations against him. He has also repeatedly pointed to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a longtime adversary, as the source of his troubles. However, the Ethics Committee’s probe began prior to McCarthy’s tenure as Speaker and before Republicans gained control of the House. In a separate investigation, the Justice Department already concluded its own sex trafficking probe in 2023 without filing any charges against Gaetz.