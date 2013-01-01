Image Image Credit ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’ official artwork Image Alt Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After plenty of teasing, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR officially unveiled their collaborative album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which was released on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). The 21-track project is essentially a fusion of R&B and Hip Hop, complete with immediate standouts like “CN TOWER,” “MOTH BALLS” and “CRYING IN CHANEL.” As expected from the Canadian tag team, much of the project leans into melodic, emotionally charged storytelling with a touch of slick persuasion (i.e. dirty mackin’). Drake also took the opportunity to speak on current rivalries, making for some of SSS4U’s most compelling moments.

Mostly relaxed vibes with a touch of conflict

On one of the more notable songs, “GIMME A HUG,” Drake addressed detractors head-on while offering listeners a glimpse into his vulnerabilities. He revealed how 21 Savage was the only one who checked in on him during his ongoing dispute with Kendrick Lamar. He also fired a shot at longtime critic Joe Budden in a scathing lyric that also paid homage to Budden’s podcast co-host, Melyssa Ford, saying, “Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6, hate to see you with a d**k sucker.”

Another key track, “BRIAN STEEL,” saw the OVO boss leaning into his signature rap bravado while weaving in references to certain rap peers. Named after the attorney who successfully represented Young Thug in his RICO trial, the song saw Drizzy touching on tensions between him, Future and Metro Boomin. In a direct response to Thugger’s plea for all parties to reconcile, he expressed, “Broski just hit me, said, ‘Put all the beef on the side,’ I can’t.”

Before regaining his freedom in October 2024, Thug made a public attempt to mend fences on X. “Drake, Future, Metro Boomin, we're all [brothers]. Music ain’t the same without us collabin,’” Thugger wrote. As other lines on “BRIAN STEEL” made clear, Drake isn’t yet willing to squash his beef with the WE DON'T TRUST YOU duo.

A full circle moment for Drake

Beyond moments of confrontation, Some Sexy Songs 4 U marked a significant chapter in Drake and PARTY’s collaborative history, which dates back to classics like 2013’s “Over Here” and 2014’s “Recognize.” With its blend of moody soul, atmospheric production and candid lyricism, this full-length release is arguably the magnum opus of their more than a decade-long creative partnership.