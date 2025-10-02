Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Now that Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” performance at the Super Bowl has passed, life goes on for Drake and his loyal fanbase. Presumably hoping to turn everyone’s attention elsewhere, the OVO frontman and roster standout PARTYNEXTDOOR will drop their long-awaited joint album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14). Given what’s been heard in a couple of teasers, those looking to press play can probably expect the R&B-infused cuts and high-energy anthems that have become a testament to The Boy’s incomparable success.

On Monday (Feb. 10), Drake and PARTY recruited Canadian peers and comedian siblings Jermaine and Trevaunn “Tre” Richards for a promotional skit in support of the LP. Set in a decorated hotel room, the roughly two-minute clip saw Tre pitching a romantic speech to his brother that he planned to say to his girl, Shanel, later that day. As the video continued, it became increasingly evident that Tre couldn’t bring himself to say “I love you,” leading to hilarious results. It’s an example of the playful, self-aware marketing that helped Drake maintain his cultural dominance for well over a decade.

While at the Melbourne stop of his “Anita Max Win Tour” in Australia, Drake provided concertgoers with a few details about the aforementioned body of work. In fan-recorded footage, he acknowledged the expected smooth, R&B vibes before confirming “some turnt up songs” as well. “It’s some personal feelings on there for you,” he added. “Whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together. Wherever you can get your dinner. Get your drinks.”

At an earlier show on the same tour, the Toronto representative teased a future solo body of work, which would be his first since 2023’s For All The Dogs. “Eventually, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all,” he told the crowd in Perth. “When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album – a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear.”

Given his current legal issues, it isn’t clear if that full-length offering will be released through Universal Music Group. However, if history is any indication, Drake has an uncanny ability to turn challenges into creative fuel, which makes his next move all the more intriguing.