Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have officially launched a new campaign for their highly anticipated joint album. On Monday (Feb. 3), they teased fans with a moody new trailer for Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which is locked in for a Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) release.

In the clip, a snippet of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s signature smooth vocals could be heard while his Canadian counterpart sat nearly emotionless in an unknown, dimly lit location. The camera also panned to a group of women, one of whom enjoyed karaoke while two others were engaged in conversation. Unfortunately, PARTY did not make an actual appearance in the short video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFnm_pvv8Ra

Hints about the project have been circulating for several months, with both artists dropping cryptic messages along the way. In January, Drake all but confirmed the LP with a reflective message on his Instagram Stories. “Love to all the 6’ers,” he captioned next to an image of Toronto’s CN Tower. “Winter months are the toughest. S**t can be depressing. So, take care of yourselves and try to show love to each other. Be back in a flash.” The rapper ended the post with the word “soon” stylized with dollar signs, a presumed indication that the duo’s body of work was imminent.

Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOOR, who is signed to the former’s OVO imprint, have a long history of working together. Throughout the past decade, they collaborated on hits like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” “Members Only,” “Loyal,” “Preach,” and “Since Way Back.” It was only a matter of time before the two heavyweights joined forces for a full-length offering.

In related news, Drake – still fresh from a hotly contested battle with Kendrick Lamar – is currently down under for his “Anita Max Win Tour.” The international run kicks off on Tuesday (Feb. 4) in Perth, Australia, before coming to a close in New Zealand this March.