Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have officially launched a new campaign for their highly anticipated joint album. On Monday (Feb. 3), they teased fans with a moody new trailer for Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which is locked in for a Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) release.

In the clip, a snippet of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s signature smooth vocals could be heard while his Canadian counterpart sat nearly emotionless in an unknown, dimly lit location. The camera also panned to a group of women, one of whom enjoyed karaoke while two others were engaged in conversation. Unfortunately, PARTY did not make an actual appearance in the short video.

Hints about the project have been circulating for several months, with both artists dropping cryptic messages along the way. In January, Drake all but confirmed the LP with a reflective message on his Instagram Stories. “Love to all the 6’ers,” he captioned next to an image of Toronto’s CN Tower. “Winter months are the toughest. S**t can be depressing. So, take care of yourselves and try to show love to each other. Be back in a flash.” The rapper ended the post with the word “soon” stylized with dollar signs, a presumed indication that the duo’s body of work was imminent.

Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOOR, who is signed to the former’s OVO imprint, have a long history of working together. Throughout the past decade, they collaborated on hits like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” “Members Only,” “Loyal,” “Preach,” and “Since Way Back.” It was only a matter of time before the two heavyweights joined forces for a full-length offering.

In related news, Drake – still fresh from a hotly contested battle with Kendrick Lamar – is currently down under for his “Anita Max Win Tour.” The international run kicks off on Tuesday (Feb. 4) in Perth, Australia, before coming to a close in New Zealand this March.