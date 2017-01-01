Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is set to make a highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand in early 2025. On Thursday (Nov. 28), the Canadian superstar unveiled the dates for “The Anita Max Win Tour,” which kicks off at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Feb. 9 and concludes with back-to-back shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Feb. 28 and March 1. The seven-date, Live Nation-backed excursion also includes stops in Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets will be available through various presales starting Tuesday (Dec. 3), with general sales beginning Dec. 6.

The tour’s name stems from a playful moment during Drake’s December 2023 livestream, where he introduced an alter ego named Anita Max Win. The moniker is a humorous pun on the gambling phrase “I need a max win,” which references a maximum payout on a slot machine. During a Kick session with gaming streamer xQc earlier this month, the OVO frontman gave fans an informal confirmation about the tour.

“I wanted to announce this before we even get into gambling because I'm excited. Feb. 9 for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back to Australia [for] the first time in eight years,” he revealed. “Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast... Feb. 9 till like March something.” Drake’s last tour in the Australian region was 2017’s “Boy Meets World Tour.”

Interestingly enough, the first stop of "The Anita Max Win Tour" will coincide with Kendrick Lamar’s much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance, a notable fact given their highly-publicized rap feud. Last Friday (Nov. 22), Lamar’s surprise album, GNX, and legal filings from the For All The Dogs talent added additional layers to yearlong back-and-forth.

In related news, Drake is also preparing to release a collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Recently, PARTYNEXTDOOR confirmed that the album’s completion is imminent. “Guys, I have one more show left on this tour,” the singer-songwriter shared on Instagram Live. “Then the album is getting finished. That’s all I gotta say.”