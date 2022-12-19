Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images and Mark Blinch/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steve Lacy and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Nov. 24), Drake appeared on xQc’s Kick channel to promote Stake, an online casino that connected with the rapper for a sponsorship deal back in 2022. During the livestream, the Canadian star seemingly responded to Kendrick Lamar, who surprised everyone with his new album, GNX, on Friday (Nov. 22).

“I’m Drake, this is xQc, real streaming legend. Me, I do music, in case you don’t know,” he began. “I’m here. Fully intact, mind, body, and soul, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it.” Later, he added, “Nothing makes me uncomfortable. I’ve worked too hard to be uncomfortable. Nothing phases me. Like I said, it takes only facts to fold me. Fairytales don’t work.”

While tough talk like that wasn’t surprising given the current climate, viewers were taken aback when Drake sent a shot to singer and musician Steve Lacy, who notably appeared at Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert in June. In addition to performing, the Compton, CA talent returned to the stage for the pgLang head honcho’s massive group photo.

As Lacy’s music played in the background, Drizzy stated, “This guy’s like a fragile opp, but this is a good song though.” On Monday (Nov. 25), the “Bad Habit” artist took to social media to respond. “Wait. [Laughing my a** off.] What in the...," Lacy captioned in one Instagram post. In a second, he joked, “Who [is] tryna be my... fragile opp?”

As REVOLT previously reported, Drake and Lamar’s yearslong cold war turned into a full-on battle after Lamar hit at his OVO counterpart on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." Not long after, the two emcees delivered a slew of scathing tracks, including "Push Ups," "Euphoria," "Family Matters," and "Meet the Grahams." While it wasn't the final song in the fiery back-and-forth, Lamar's "Not Like Us" arguably solidified the victory after becoming one of the most commercially successful drops of 2024.