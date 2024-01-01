Image Image Credit Valerie Macon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Universal Music Group headquarters Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake’s legal dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG) continues to intensify. In a 144-page document submitted to Bexar County, Texas, on Thursday (Jan. 23), the music giant asked a court to dismiss the pre-action petition the rapper filed against them in November 2024. UMG argued that Drake, who is affiliated with them through Republic Records, lacks sufficient proof to substantiate his allegations of payola to promote Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.” The company further maintained that the song's release and promotion are protected under the First Amendment.

“Because [Drake’s] petition is related to and was filed in response to UMG’s protected free speech, and because [Drake] cannot carry his burden to establish by clear and specific evidence that he is entitled to pre-suit discovery ... the Court should dismiss [Drake’s] retaliatory legal action against UMG and award UMG its legal fees,” the motion asserted. “[Drake] provides nothing outside of his verified petition, which alone cannot provide an evidentiary basis for a ... petition. Even looking into the petition ... there is no evidentiary support for his asserted need for pre-suit deposition of UMG.”

UMG also dismissed Drake’s accusation that they secretly paid radio stations to promote “Not Like Us,” labeling the claim as “hearsay” and “inadmissible as evidence.” Additionally, they contended that Drake filed the petition in an inappropriate jurisdiction, in violation of state law, and that his recent defamation lawsuit against UMG in a federal New York court eliminates the necessity for this petition. The company accuses Drake of resorting to “strategic legal retaliation” aimed at pressuring them to restrict the distribution of “Not Like Us.” They describe his recent legal maneuvers as part of a broader effort to “harass and retaliate against UMG for exercising its free speech rights.”

UMG requested a hearing on the matter within 60 days and asked the court to suspend all discovery related to the case until a ruling is issued. There is already a hearing set for Jan. 28 to determine whether Drake can depose employees of Universal and iHeartMedia for a possible future lawsuit.

Regarding the defamation lawsuit, UMG issued a forceful rebuttal and denied any misconduct. “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist — let alone Drake — is illogical,” a spokesman told Variety. “We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.”