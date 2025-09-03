Image Image Credit David Berding / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s no such thing as an offseason when it comes to Stefon Diggs. From entering the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings to his impressive run with the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver lives a really exciting life on and off the field.

What makes Stefon even more compelling is the path that got him here. A Maryland native who stayed close to home in college, he shouldered the weight of being the man of the house after his father’s death and became a guiding presence for his younger brothers — one of whom, Trevon, now stars in the NFL himself. “He told me [to] look after my brother and I made it,” Stefon said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast about losing his dad. “I made sure everybody was straight and I carried that, and then my brother made it.”

That, plus the fact that he’s a father, has his own fashion brand, Liem Homme, and dated one of the biggest women in Hip Hop ever, makes for quite the résumé. However you put it, the NFL star has checked off some pretty big milestones. Here are 11 interesting facts about Stefon Diggs you might not know.

1. He was born in Maryland

The wide receiver is Maryland-born and raised, and he kept it that way when it came time for college. Diggs chose the University of Maryland over other offers so he could remain near his family. “My dad passed away when I was 14, and my little brothers still needed somebody,” he explained to Coveteur. “I wasn’t ready to leave them all by themselves.”

2. He ran track in high school

Stefon Diggs ran the 100m and 200m during his time at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland. According to Fan Hub, he reportedly set personal best times of 12 seconds in the former and 22.30 seconds in the latter.

3. His brother was also drafted into the NFL

Athleticism clearly runs in Stefon’s family, especially when looking at his younger brother, Trevon. “It’s probably not as cool for me as it is for my mom. She’s got a special womb or something, she’s pushing out the athletes,” the New England Patriots player told The Wall Street Journal. The two siblings have a five-year age difference, with Trevon seeing Stefon as more of a “father figure.”

4. He’s a Sagittarius

Born on Nov. 29, 1993, Diggs falls under the Sagittarius sign. People under the zodiac sign are often described as adventurous, optimistic, and charming. They're traits that line up pretty neatly with his personality on and off the field.

5. Stefon took on a father role after his dad passed away

The Maryland native had to shoulder a lot at a young age after his father, Aron Diggs, passed away from congestive heart failure in 2008. He was only 14 at the time, but the lessons his dad left behind weren’t forgotten. “He's like my dad, honestly. He was there for me when my father passed, so he's always taken care of me,” Trevon said to the NFL about his older brother. “I've always asked him about everything, no matter what.”

6. He’s a father

Diggs became a dad in 2016 when he welcomed his daughter, Nova. She’s his mini-me in every sense, but if we’re being honest, she might even be a little cooler. Nova picked up martial arts at a young age and has already shown she inherited his sense of style.

7. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft

The NFL definitely lucked out getting Diggs in the fifth round at pick No. 146 when he went to the Minnesota Vikings. Just a few seasons later, the wide receiver pulled off the legendary Minneapolis Miracle. His game-winning touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints during the playoffs is etched in Vikings history.

8. He has a passion for fashion

When it comes to the NFL's best-dressed players, Diggs probably deserves a spot near the top. “I had a pair of cowboy boots when I was 4 years old that I couldn’t come off of,” he told Entrepreneur. “I think that’s around the time I started caring about clothing and shoes, and, you know, kind of wanting to wear what I want to wear.” He’s also shown up at the Met Gala more than once and even has his own fashion brand, Liem Homme. So, there’s that.

9. He created his own sneaker with ASICS

If you ever questioned Diggs’ sense of style, his ASICS collab should clear that up. Inspired by the people closest to him, he reimagined the NIMBUS in a very limited 250 pairs. The details were personal, too: a heel tab styled like a friendship bracelet, the word “Family” stitched onto the tongue, and small heart and stickman motifs elsewhere.

10. His favorite cheat meal is pancakes

Just like the rest of us, athletes like to treat themselves occasionally, especially on cheat days. For Diggs, that means chocolate chip pancakes. “Currently, I’m a fan of pancakes. I’ll cheat a little bit with a chocolate chip pancake,” he revealed, before joking that his assistant “doesn’t know that.”

11. His favorite NFL team growing up was the Dallas Cowboys

Diggs may have worn a few different jerseys in the NFL, but the Cowboys have always held a special spot for him. That love started with his dad, who rooted for Dallas years before his brother Trevon joined the team as a cornerback. “My dad liked the Dallas Cowboys. It was America’s team, and you know, I’m supposed to like what my dad likes,” he shared with Jazzy's World TV.