Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs, Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs just turned a Paris trip into a full-blown fairytale. The Grammy-winning rapper gave fans a front-row seat to their luxury castle stay in France, revealing that the NFL star rented out an actual chateau for their stay. “This man got us staying in a castle. I’m talking about a real castle,” she said, showing off the massive estate on her Instagram Stories.

But that was just the beginning. As she stepped outside to show off the rest of it, she pointed out even more. “Look at that, there’s real crocodiles in there,” she said. “Mind you, I been told him, every time I go to Europe I can never go to Versailles… He said, ‘B**ch, you want a castle? I’ll give you a castle, b**ch.’”

Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Inside the property, she kept the tour going. She walked fans through a dining room, a bedroom straight out of a storybook, and a wing with an indoor pool. “Look how beautiful. This man is so rich he got us in a f**king castle,” she said. “Like, look at this, I can’t believe we staying in a place like this. This is insane.”

And in true diva fashion, she didn’t skip the bathroom. “Look at the toilet, chile,” she said, zooming in on the wooden restroom setup. “This is where I’ma take that royal s**t. And this where I’ma wash my royal hiney.”

Even with a very public divorce in the headlines, Cardi hasn’t missed a beat. She’s smiling, posting, and staying booked, this time, in a castle.