Deion Sanders once said, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.” And that iconic phrase rings true now more than ever as NFL athletes have tuned in to fashion, setting up their pregame looks with just as much precision and determination as they have on the field. When it comes to style, every athlete is bringing their unique vibe to their fits, letting their personalities shine through. From style veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs to newcomers like Ray-Ray McCloud III and Justin Jefferson, these are the 15 NFL athletes whose style we love.

1. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs isn't just one to watch on the field, he's a style icon off it as well. With his confident demeanor and unique take on menswear trends, he's upped the standard of quality fits on game days. But it doesn't stop at the arena, because Diggs is a staple on the fashion circuit. He has attended the Met Gala, fashion weeks globally, and tons of red carpets. He even launched a clothing brand, Liem Homme, in 2022, to bring his stylistic approach to the masses.

2. Odell Beckham Jr.

No NFL style list would be complete without Odell Beckham Jr., one of the best-dressed athletes in all sports. From his extensive sneaker collection to custom red carpet looks by top designers, and a jet-setting lifestyle to match, Odell truly does it all. But it’s not just about the clothes — OBJ’s style also shines through in his ever-changing hairstyles. He’s a master of the switch-up: whether it’s braids, a high-top fade, or bold, color-dyed hair, Odell keeps fans guessing and looking forward to his next statement look, season after season.

3. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is an NFL star whose every move is documented. So, it's a good thing he's got a versatile style to keep the cameras satisfied, whether it's all-American looks or streetwear and Jordans, Travis always maintains his cool. Whether arriving at the stadium for playoffs in custom Amiri or hitting the red carpet in off-the-rack Marni, his fashion choices always turn heads.

4. Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor's style versatility deserves just as much attention as his game. Whether it's a tailored suit or bold fashion risks, Tyrod always steps out with supreme confidence, look after look, season after season. He's also one of the first players to navigate the high fashion world in an impactful way, regularly attending fashion weeks and even co-founding a clothing line of his own, Diallo, with stylist Dex Robinson.

5. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has left an unprecedented mark on NFL fashion in just a few seasons. The Cleveland Browns' linebacker set the world on fire when he began wearing cultural garments nodding to his Ghanaian heritage in 2022, reshaping what gameday fits look like. Not only is he educating the masses on Ghanaian practices, but he's also carving out a unique image of his own.

6. Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts is the definition of suave — both on and off the field. His style is consistently sharp and tailored, reflecting his calm, composed presence as a leader. But don’t mistake his polished vibe for playing it safe — Jalen knows how to make a statement! From bold accessories like berets to eye-catching diamonds, he adds just enough flair to spark social media buzz and even become a talking point at press conferences.

7. Ray-Ray McCloud III

Ray-Ray establishes himself off the field with his fresh and youthful style. His gameday outfits are dynamic, ranging from sharp suit combos to cutting-edge streetwear labels and bold silhouettes! Whether it’s abstract Rick Owens looks or a shining chain, Ray-Ray keeps us on our toes, just like he does on the field.

8. Davon Godchaux

We love Davon Godchaux’s style because he effortlessly keeps pace with some of the sharpest dressers in the game. He’s quite the fashion force to be reckoned with, curating luxury pieces into looks that feel fresh and uniquely his own. He sets trends instead of following them, showing that confidence and creativity are at the core of real style.

9. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s style reflects his seasoned status and impressive career in the NFL. He typically favors high-end, impeccably tailored pieces from luxury brands that embody timeless sophistication. When you picture the quintessential leading man of the league, Russell comes to mind with his classic menswear choices. His fashion sense isn’t just about looking good, it’s a display of confident leadership and maturity in the sport.

10. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson embodies youthful energy on the field and with his style. Known for his vibrant personality and electric presence on the field, he brings that same flash to his fashion choices, whether it's colorful pieces or intricate looks. He has proven that he's not just an NFL star, but a trendsetter in sports fashion.

11. DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith brings a unique range of elegance to the league. The wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles prefers perfectly cut suits and tailored looks that would put any Sunday’s best looks to shame. Whether it's uniquely patterned suits or head-to-toe monochromatic looks, he proves that style and elegance are in the details and that intentional dressing never goes out of style.

12. Joe Burrow

We’ve got to salute Joe Burrow, aka "Joe Shiesty"! The Bengals QB brings his unique swagger to the league, blending confidence, coolness, and undeniable style. Whether rocking a bold suit, iced-out chains, or a perfectly coordinated streetwear fit, Burrow knows how to make an entrance on and off the field. That's all that matters!

13. Duke Reilly

Duke Riley is making a name for himself on the fashion tip with effortless style that reflects his on-the-go lifestyle. His game-day fits show his range as he prefers to mix and match brands and layer his pieces to complement his versatile sneaker picks. Off the field, he's shown up at fashion weeks globally as well as gracing magazine covers, establishing his status as one of the NFL's most fashionable.