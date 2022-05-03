Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images, ABC / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese, Skylar Diggins-Smith and A’ja Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

As the WNBA continues to evolve into a powerhouse league that commands culture and commerce, so do the women at the front of the sport. From rocking the pregame tunnel to stunting at campaigns, red carpets and everything in between, these players have put their unique styles front and center, becoming fashion muses in their own right. Look no further than athletes like Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson and Kysre Gondrezick whose looks are as documented just as much as their game-winning statistics.

Whether they’re wearing streetwear or tailored suits and sleek, body-conscious dresses, these 10 WNBA stars continue to catch our eyes on and off the court. Peep our list below!

1. Angel Reese

As the first WNBA star to cover VOGUE, Reese needs no introduction. Ever since the Bayou Barbie stepped onto the scene, she’s been making waves on and off the court. From her versatile tunnel looks to the Met Gala and her red-carpet style, Reese is having her way and looking fabulous while doing it. Watch out world, because she’s just getting started.

2. Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith is a beauty in her tunnel walks and on Instagram — where she shows up in ultra-feminine or streetwear-inspired looks; however, she’s a beast on the court as her decade-long run in the league testifies. From glamorous Sergio Hudson runway samples to custom looks, the Seattle Storm point guard does it all!

3. A’ja Wilson

When she’s not making history in the WNBA with her statistics, Wilson is turning heads with her outfits. From the tunnel to her custom red carpet looks, the South Carolina native approaches fashion with the same ease and finesse that she does a layup on the court — and we love her for it.

4. Kysre Gondrezick

Nothing stops Gondrezick from making stylish plays left and right. When the former Chicago Sky player isn’t training hard, she’s moonlighting as a fashion model or an It Girl. In fact, she made her runway debut for LAPOINTE in February 2025 during New York Fashion Week. Gondrezick has also appeared on the pages of magazines like ESSENCE.

5. Rickea Jackson

Rickea Jackson is as flawless as they come! The Los Angeles Sparks forward’s tunnel looks are a testament to her femininity. From her love of miniskirts to her signature long hair, Rickea keeps it glam at all times, showing us that beauty doesn’t have to take a backseat to athleticism.

6. Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is quite versatile with her tunnel looks, often sporting casual looks that favor functionality or high-end glam options with the heels and bags to match. Either way, the Indiana Fever point guard’s game-winning style perfectly matches the originality she brought to the WNBA.

7. Dearica Hamby

Beyond chasing down rebounds and scoring buckets, Dearica Hamby sets the tone with her stylish tunnel looks. Whether she’s rocking oversized fits with designer sneakers or sleek, body-hugging ensembles, her style reflects confidence, individuality and modern femininity. With each outfit, she continues to prove that she’s just as much of a trendsetter off the court as she is on it.

8. DiJonai Carrington

One glance at DiJonai Carrington’s Instagram page shows why we love her style. The Dallas Wings’ shooting guard effortlessly blends bold and feminine streetwear influences with sporty looks and custom designs. She’s also not afraid to experiment with textures, prints and bright colors showing off her versatility and flair. It’s no wonder why brands like SKIMS have tapped the blonde beauty to model for them.

9. Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink’s embodies style with her fashion-forward tunnel looks that highlight her femininity and show off her model-like stature. She’s also not afraid to play with textures offsetting leather jackets with form-fitting dresses. Showing off her versatility and beauty, the New Jersey-born forward is truly one to always look for.

10. Brittney Griner

For Britney Griner, it’s all about streetwear mixed in with tailored silhouettes. The Atlanta Dream center is at her best in loose-fitting styles like oversized hoodies and jeans. However, she also pulls off tailored looks from brands like Fear of God and Off-White, blending luxury with casual ease like she did at the 2022 Met Gala. Her ability to rock laid-back styles with a contemporary edge is fitting for someone whose athletic dominance helped reshape the WNBA’s presence in the culture.