Many people may think that athletes spend all their time in the gym, running plays, or studying games to perfect their craft. However, there is so much more to their stories than just stats — personality, community involvement, and untold circumstances are what truly define them. A'ja Wilson is the perfect example of a person with successes and experiences that extend far beyond basketball.

From dominating as a high school phenom to becoming a WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, the Las Vegas Aces player’s talent is undeniable. But before she ever stepped onto the court, and even after making her mark, certain pivotal moments shaped her journey in ways most people may not know about.

REVOLT has compiled a list of fascinating facts about A’ja that may have molded her into the powerhouse she is today.

1. She hails from, and proudly reps, Columbia, South Carolina

A true South Carolina hero, A’ja never misses an opportunity to show love to the place that shaped her. “It’s an honor to have the city and the state behind me everywhere I go,” she told FOX Carolina news in 2023. “No matter where I am, they are always going to say South Carolina first.” Her pride in her state is evident, as she proudly displays “South Carolina Born and Raised" in her Twitter bio.

2. The basketball star is a Leo



Born on Aug. 8, 1996, the 28-year-old hooper embodies the fiery passion and confidence typical of Leos. Her relentless work ethic and natural leadership shine on the court, while her generosity and creativity fuel her endeavors beyond it.

3. She participated in volleyball and track in high school

The multi-hyphenate participated in other sports before ultimately deciding to pursue basketball. According to ESPN, she was named all-state and all-region in volleyball and even considered playing it on a collegiate level. Additionally, she participated in her school’s track team and even broke its record in the 100 meters.

4. Her father was a basketball player who also helped coach her

Her father, Roscoe Wilson Jr., played basketball at Benedict College, where he made history as the school’s first player to go pro in Europe. Over the course of a decade, he played for more than seven teams across different countries. During an interview with NPR, the 6-foot-5-inch center shared a humorous memory from her early basketball days: “My dad was my coach. I knew I was not good at basketball when my own father wouldn’t play me,” she said.

5. She runs a foundation for kids with dyslexia and those facing bullying

When the WNBA All-Star was a sophomore in high school, she discovered she was dyslexic after having issues with reading. This fueled A’ja and her parents to start the A’ja Wilson Foundation. Through educational workshops and camps, the program serves as a resource for children with dyslexia. It also aims to prevent bullying through mentoring and advocating for compassion and inclusivity.

6. She attended the University of South Carolina

In 2014, the record-breaking basketball player chose to attend the University of South Carolina. “There’s really just no place like home,” she said about her decision. While at the university, she became the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer and led them to their first NCAA Championship.

7. She owns a luxury candle business

With a love for aromatherapy, the Olympic gold medalist and her mother, Eva Wilson, decided it was a great idea to create Burnt Wax Candle. “We make sure to select fragrances for our candles that exhibit the love we have for life and the love that we have for others,” their website says. The company offers candles, room sprays, diffusers and more, with each product named after one of hoop star’s accomplishments, such as “Rookie of the Year” and “2023 WNBA Finals MVP.”

8. She is an author

In February, A’ja released her book, Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You. Through a collection of personal stories, she offers inspiration to Black women facing challenges, encouraging them to stay true to themselves despite societal pressures.

9. Her dad named her after a music album

Roscoe told Women’s Hoops World that he got the inspiration for his daughter’s name while at a Steely Dan concert. “They had this album, Aja, in 1977… The name, simple — you spell it backwards, forwards, same thing,” he told the publication. From that point, he promised himself that if he ever had a daughter, he would name her A’ja.

10. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

The student-athlete proudly joined the Theta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2017. She posted about the milestone, stating, “While I was away, I joined the best sorority on the planet.” In September, she represented her organization by playing in a pair of pink and green Nike LeBron 21 PEs.

11. When she was a senior in high school, she was voted “Most Athletic”



It’s no surprise that during her senior year at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, A'ja was voted “Most Athletic” in her class. At the time, she took to Instagram to celebrate the superlative.

12. She is very family-oriented

Family is everything to the famed basketball player, a sentiment she emphasized in a 2018 interview with the WNBA. “I’m a family girl, I love my family. I would kill for my family,” she said. This is evident on her Instagram page where she often posts throwbacks and present pictures of herself spending quality time with her loved ones.

13. A couple of her hobbies include watching movies and eating delicious foods

When she’s not dominating on the court, A'ja enjoys watching all kinds of different films. “It doesn’t matter the genre. I’ll go see a cartoon movie, a sad movie, sci-fi, anything,” she told WNBA. Additionally, the South Carolina native loves to eat. “I’m a seafood girl,” she said.

14. At age 13, she met Dawn Staley for the first time

Before joining former WNBA player Dawn Staley at USC, A'ja met her at a basketball camp as a teenager. Since their initial meeting, the young talent said that Staley is now like her second mom. “She has helped me with so much on the basketball court that I don’t think I ever directly told her how important she has been in helping me deal with the things that aren’t related to basketball,” A'ja said.

15. Initially, she never wanted to play basketball

At a young age, all the decorated athlete wanted to do was kid things. “I wasn’t trying to be outside shooting 1,000 free throws in the driveway before the sun came up every morning,” she told The Players Tribune. Her idea of fun was watching television and attending sleepovers. However, as time progressed, she grew a love for the sport.