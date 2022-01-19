Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), VOGUE unveiled the cover story of their latest winter issue, which is titled “How Sports and Fashion Fell in Love.” Gracing the publication’s dual cover are track and field Olympian Gabby Thomas and WNBA power forward Angel Reese, both of whom provided takes on the feature’s themes alongside Jayson Tatum and Frances Tiafoe.

For Reese, sports and style have existed in her DNA since childhood. “It’s always been both – basketball and fashion,” she told the publication, adding that her mother and grandmother also played the sport. “But I was a fashion girlie from young too... I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff. I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do. I used to watch ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra [Banks] and practice my walk in the living room.”

Shortly after the interview was published, Reese hopped on Twitter and sent a message to detractors who have complained about her revealing outfits. On New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), she made headlines for rocking a racy dress on social media. In response to the vitriol, Reese wrote, “I ‘covered up’ and gave y’all COVER GIRL.”

Back in September 2024, the Baltimore-raised star addressed criticism about her athleticism. The issue was surprising to many given that, as REVOLT revealed, she broke the WNBA's single season rebounding record at the time.

“Offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds [are] something that I know I can always do. I knew it was going to translate right away. That’s something that a lot of players don’t want to do,” she explained before continuing, “A lot of people think it’s because I get my own [misses], but statistically, it’s not. People think it’s because I'm the tallest on the court when I’m not the tallest on the court. So, [it’s] just being able to go down there and being able to bang, doing things that a lot of people don’t want to do.”