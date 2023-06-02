Image Image Credit Michael Hickey/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Angel Reese continues to prove how she's one of the WNBA's brightest stars. On Sunday (Sept. 1), the power forward broke the single-season rebounding record, which was previously held by fellow LSU alum and retired center Sylvia Fowles (who remains the season record holder for that particular skill set). The Chicago Sky power forward also collected her 24th double-double during her team's loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

During a post-game interview, Reese reacted to the news and addressed criticism about the way she plays ball. "Coming into [the WNBA], I just knew my motor," the rookie said. "Offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds [are] something that I know I can always do. I knew it was going to translate right away. That's something that a lot of players don't want to do."

She continued, "A lot of people think it's because I get my own [misses], but statistically, it's not. People think it's because I'm the tallest on the court, when I'm not the tallest on the court. So, just being able to go down there and being able to bang, doing things that a lot of people don't want to do. Defense and rebounding wins championships. And I've won championships at every level by just doing that. Coming into the league, before I sharpen up on my offensive things, just being able to come in and have that on my shoulder... is something I always knew would translate."

Previously, Reese spoke to REVOLT about encountering detractors in her career. "For me, you take the good with the bad," she stated. "I get a lot of positives, so I understand there will be negatives, and if you’re not getting hate, you’re not doing something right. People will always have something to say and it’s normal in the world — they can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things, as I’m going to stand on what I say. That’s just how I move with things."