Driven purely by fan demand, Reese's, the beloved chocolate and peanut butter brand owned by The Hershey Company, has teamed up with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese to create a unique collection. This collaboration was designed with Athlete Studio – a platform specializing in IP and commerce for professional athletes – and features a range of exclusive merchandise that blends the snack giant’s iconic elements with Angel’s distinctive style.

As revealed in a press release, the capsule comes in three limited-edition drops, the first of which includes items such as a cropped tee, standard t-shirt, hoodie, and hat, available in both white and cream. The second is a basketball-inspired jersey, while the third, the Angel Reese x Reese's Cup Logo Collection, features eight "bold and fun" designs. The first drop is now live on Angel's official website; the other items are set to be released in separate waves.

"The fans really made this happen," Angel stated about the team-up. "This collection is for my Reese's Pieces who've been with me every step of the way, and the design elements bring together things that I love – basketball, style, and of course, Reese's!"

As REVOLT previously reported, Angel, who recently set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles in her rookie season, also connected with Reebok for a collection of sporty, fashion-forward apparel. “I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” she explained. “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.” Shaquille O’Neal, president of Reebok’s basketball division, added that he was “proud” of Angel’s achievement.