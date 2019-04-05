Image Image Credit Lyvans Boolaky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Aug. 8), Angel Reese took to social media to unveil her new collection with Reebok. Aptly dubbed "Reebok by Angel," the release consists of track jackets, runner shoes, crop tops, and biker shorts, among other items. The collection officially goes live on Aug. 23.

“I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” said the WNBA power forward on Reebok's website. “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing. This collection is for HER to be stylish and fierce on all occasions.”

Via press release, Reebok SVP of Product Portia Blunt added, "Angel’s dedication and hands-on collaboration throughout the collection’s design process was such a special privilege. Angel is inspiring women everywhere to be bold and express themselves, and this collection is a representation of that.”

Reese's partnership with the international clothing brand was the first official signing for NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who became president of the company's basketball division in 2023. Fellow Hall of Famer Allen Iverson joined him as vice president.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese,” O’Neal expressed in a statement shared by Men's Journal. "Angel is shaking up the space, just like Reebok has done all along. I’m proud to welcome Angel into the Reebok family and can’t wait to see how she will bring the brand’s legacy to the next generation."

After leading the LSU Tigers to an NCAA championship, Reese was recruited by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft. In addition to being named an All-Star for the season, the Maryland-bred athlete set a new league record with 13 consecutive double-doubles.