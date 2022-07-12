Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images and Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Standout rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are set to play together on Team WNBA against the U.S. Women's National Team at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. The event is scheduled for July 20 in Phoenix and will mark the first time the pair have been teammates before. Both were Top 10 picks in the WNBA Draft from Louisiana State University and University of Iowa, respectively.

After playing against the Atlanta Dream, Reese was visibly moved when discussing her All-Star selection. "I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league, so many doubted me," she said with tears welling up, per ESPN. "I trusted the process and I believed and I'm thankful that I dropped to [pick No. 7] and was able to come to Chicago. It's just a blessing.”

She went on to say, “I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me. So, I'm really happy right now."

Clark also shared her excitement about the pairing: "I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even at USA Basketball. I know people will be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everyone else.”

“This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everyone on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise,” the Indiana Fever point guard continued. “I don't want it to take away from any of that and be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that's not fair to them."

Alongside Reese and Clark, Team WNBA will feature veterans like nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Allisha Gray, Dearica Hamby, Jonquel Jones, Kayla McBride and Arike Ogunbowale.

Reese made her WNBA debut on May 15 during Chicago Sky’s match against the Dallas Wings. While her team lost with 87-79, celebrities like Latto, Kim Kardashian and North West attended the game.