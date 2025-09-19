Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 LadyLand Festival at Under the K Bridge Park. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? marks her long-awaited return with 23 tracks and major features.

Fans are praising the album’s bold lyrics, including shots fired at haters on “Pretty and Petty.”

The “Safe” video with Kehlani channels ‘90s R&B vibes and signals a new era in Cardi’s artistry.

On Friday (Sept. 19), Cardi B dropped her long-awaited second album, AM I THE DRAMA?, sparking a wave of reactions across social media . The release features 23 tracks and 10 guest appearances from collaborators like Summer Walker, Kehlani, and pop icon Janet Jackson.

Bardi Gang made it clear the seven-year wait since Invasion of Privacy was worth it. Cardi B didn’t hold back, firing off sharp bars at her critics on tracks like “Pretty and Petty” and “Killin You H**s.” The album doubles as a gritty breakup anthem, giving fans the energy to step back “Outside” with confidence and zero apologies.

Singles like “Imaginary Playerz” and the "Bodega Baddie" preview were just teasers for the heat that Cardi B packed into the one-hour and 10-minute listen. Even her ex, Offset, admitted, “That s**t hard,” days ahead of the release. Now, her fans are echoing the same sentiment. See what they are saying in the posts below.

Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA?’ marks a turning point in her life

Cardi B had to dab away tears as she reflected on how much her life has changed since she achieved superstardom. She told Ebro Darden during an emotionally charged moment at her live Apple Music album release celebration, “I really, like, had a vision, like, I really have a vision… From 18 to, like, 22, I was really like just trying to figure things out…I worked so hard, and I just always keep wondering, like, ‘How am I going to get out of this situation?’ It’s like, wow. I’m here now in my life, and I’m really proud of myself. And I don’t really be saying that I’m proud of myself too much ‘cause I always want more, more… [but] today is like d**n, I have really done it all.”

Cardi B and Kehlani channel ‘90s R&B nostalgia in “Safe” music video

The “Bodak Yellow” artist tapped into her R&B bag for the track “Safe,” featuring Kehlani. The visual matches the song’s love story vibe as she raps about finding a partner who makes her feel protected and seen in new ways. Cardi and the “Folded” singer even give a nod to TLC’s “Creep” video as they dance in silk, gem-colored pajamas just like T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli.

Fans already loved Cardi B’s full-fledged album rollout. Her music videos are further proof that she is in a new era, with a renewed dedication to her artistry, and she’s winning big from day one. She’s not just back, she’s evolved.

Listen to AM I THE DRAMA? below.