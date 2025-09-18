Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B poses during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

AM I THE DRAMA? boasts 23 tracks and includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Kehlani, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion, among other stars.

Cardi B’s rollout strategy featured nostalgic tactics like street-level CD sales and viral subway skits.

The project marks her return to the album format after a seven-year gap since Invasion of Privacy.

On Thursday (Sept. 18), Cardi B unveiled the official tracklist for her highly anticipated sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? Set to arrive at midnight (Sept. 19), the project features 23 songs and a star-studded lineup of collaborators, ranging from Summer Walker to mogul Janet Jackson. Megan Thee Stallion also returns on the already-iconic hit “WAP,” which appears as the album closer.

Among the standout cuts are “Dead” and “Shower Tears,” both featuring Walker, “Safe” with Kehlani, “Better Than You” with Cash Cobain, and “Nice Guy” with Tyla. Jackson’s placement on “Principal” marks one of the most unexpected collaborations — and judging from the title — could sample a certain Control classic. Other solo tracks like “Bodega Baddie,” “Pretty & Petty,” and “Killin You H**s” appear to reflect her signature boldness and Bronx flair.

The announcement comes after weeks of buzz surrounding the album’s nostalgic rollout. As REVOLT previously reported, Cardi leaned into old-school marketing tactics in New York City, selling physical copies of the project on sidewalks and staging skits on the subway. Fans praised the grassroots approach, noting how it evoked the days when artists pushed their music hand-to-hand. Viral clips of Cardi selling CDs from a candy box or posting up on a street corner have dominated social feeds, with many calling the rollout one of the most creative in recent memory.

AM I THE DRAMA? follows the success of Invasion of Privacy

AM I THE DRAMA? also marks Cardi’s first full-length album in seven years, following her 2018 debut, the quadruple-platinum Invasion of Privacy. Additionally, that project made history as the first album where every track was certified platinum or higher, powered by hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” which featured assists from Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Since then, Cardi kept her name at the forefront of pop culture with collaborations like “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, “Wild Side” with Normani, and the aforementioned “WAP.”