Before she became the blueprint for what a pop icon could look, sound, and move like, Janet Jackson was just the youngest of the famous Jackson clan — tagging along to award shows, stealing hearts on sitcoms, and quietly preparing to step into her own spotlight. But once the ‘80s hit? Game over. With Control, she broke free from the shadows of her brothers and redefined what it meant to be a solo star — balancing hit after hit with bold beauty, statement looks, and a quiet confidence that still leaves people stunned.

From baby braids and power suits to red carpets and jumbo box braids, Janet has always been that girl. This list is a love letter to her evolution — from child star to global force. We’re throwing it way back with some of her most iconic, underrated, and just plain adorable moments on and off stage. Let’s get into this visual time capsule of Miss Jackson (if ya nasty).

1. Baby Janet was already serving star power with Randy Jackson in the early ‘70s

Baby Janet and her brother Randy Jackson were the littlest stars of the Jackson bunch. This sweet sibling moment was captured right around the time their older brothers dropped their fifth studio album, Maybe Tomorrow, in 1971. The music legacy was already in motion, and these two were next up.

2. Daddy’s little girl: Janet poses with Joe Jackson in 1972

Here’s Janet at about six years old, posing with her father Joe Jackson in Los Angeles. You can already see the star quality and the pressure. Joe had plans, and even in pigtails, Janet was being groomed for greatness.

3. The time Janet stole the show at the 1975 American Music Awards

Janet joined her brother Michael Jackson onstage at the 1975 American Music Awards to present an award and stole hearts in the process. The moment she handed over the trophy for Favorite Soul Group to Gladys Knight and the Pips was pure charm.

4. Goofball Janet at home in 1977 is the energy we all need

A young Janet goofing off at home in ‘77? Yes, please. Before the tours, Grammy Awards, and blockbuster roles, she was just a kid being silly, and it’s everything.

5. Little Penny in action! A behind-the-scenes look at Janet on “Good Times”

Janet was already booking major TV gigs by the late '70s. This behind-the-scenes shot from “Good Times” shows her with co-stars Bob Delegall and Ja'net DuBois and a bandaged arm to prove her talent was real.

6. Janet and her family was a whole movement — see this epic 1977 family photo

Serving coordinated family realness. Randy, Janet, Marlon Jackson, Tito Jackson, and Joe Jackson pulled up for the Annual Television Parade of Stars in ‘77 — proof the Jacksons were a full-on media empire.

7. This 1976 Jackson family studio pictures belongs in a museum

A family of icons lined up at Burbank Studios. Next to their father, Janet’s in the middle of her siblings — Randy, Marlon, Tito — proving again that showbiz really ran in their blood.

8. Celebrating the legacy of 'Control': Janet marked 20 years of icon status in 2006

Janet pulled up to Atlanta looking poised and powerful as she promoted "20 Years Old,” the celebration marking two decades since she dropped her breakout album, Control, in 1986.

9. Janet Jackson stepped out at the ‘For Colored Girls’ premiere and ate the carpet up

Janet hit the red carpet in New York for the For Colored Girls screening and gave drama, elegance, and presence. This era of acting, Janet? So underrated.

10. Janet and Colin Powell outside inspiring the youth in 1998

Janet linked up with General Colin Powell to mentor kids in D.C. in 1998. Glamorous and grounded.

11. Janet had Marseille in a chokehold during her 1995 tour stop

Janet on tour in France in 1995 was a full spectacle. The choreography? Crisp. The vocals? Flawless. The crowd? Living. International Janet was in full effect.

12. Two AMA wins in one night? Light work for Janet in 1990

Janet took home two American Music Awards in 1990 — Favorite Soul/R&B Single and Favorite Dance Single — for her smash hit “Miss You Much.” She did it in style, and that press room glow? Unmatched.

13. ‘Rhythm Nation’ era Janet was just built different

Janet’s 1990 Cincinnati stop on the “Rhythm Nation World Tour” was pure power. Military-inspired looks, killer moves, and message-driven music.

14. When Janet cemented her legacy with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1990

Hollywood royalty, literally. In 1990, Janet got her star on the Walk of Fame and decades later, it still shines.

15. ‘Poetic Justice’ was a moment, and so was this look on set

Justice with the braids. This behind-the-scenes snap from Poetic Justice is pure ‘90s cinema nostalgia. Janet was acting her heart out and making box office moves.

16. The 1993 Grammy Awards gave us another timeless look

With jumbo box braids flowing down her shoulders, Janet hit the 35th Annual Grammy Awards as a true embodiment of Black beauty and quiet confidence.

17. Janet shuts down the MTV VMAs stage in 1993

Janet performed at the ‘93 MTV VMAs and shut it down. You can literally feel the energy through the screen.

18. Short hair, big energy

This short haircut, that smirk, and the 1995 MTV VMAs look? Unforgettable. Janet’s style evolution has always been ahead of the curve.