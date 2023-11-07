Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Before she became the blueprint for what a pop icon could look, sound, and move like, Janet Jackson was just the youngest of the famous Jackson clan — tagging along to award shows, stealing hearts on sitcoms, and quietly preparing to step into her own spotlight. But once the ‘80s hit? Game over. With Control, she broke free from the shadows of her brothers and redefined what it meant to be a solo star — balancing hit after hit with bold beauty, statement looks, and a quiet confidence that still leaves people stunned.

From baby braids and power suits to red carpets and jumbo box braids, Janet has always been that girl. This list is a love letter to her evolution — from child star to global force. We’re throwing it way back with some of her most iconic, underrated, and just plain adorable moments on and off stage. Let’s get into this visual time capsule of Miss Jackson (if ya nasty).

1. Baby Janet was already serving star power with Randy Jackson in the early ‘70s

Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Randy and Janet Jackson

Baby Janet and her brother Randy Jackson were the littlest stars of the Jackson bunch. This sweet sibling moment was captured right around the time their older brothers dropped their fifth studio album, Maybe Tomorrow, in 1971. The music legacy was already in motion, and these two were next up.

2. Daddy’s little girl: Janet poses with Joe Jackson in 1972

Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson poses for a portrait with her father, Joe Jackson, in August 1972 in Los Angeles, California

Here’s Janet at about six years old, posing with her father Joe Jackson in Los Angeles. You can already see the star quality and the pressure. Joe had plans, and even in pigtails, Janet was being groomed for greatness.

3. The time Janet stole the show at the 1975 American Music Awards

Image Credit ABC Photo Archives / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson

Janet joined her brother Michael Jackson onstage at the 1975 American Music Awards to present an award and stole hearts in the process. The moment she handed over the trophy for Favorite Soul Group to Gladys Knight and the Pips was pure charm.

4. Goofball Janet at home in 1977 is the energy we all need

Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson at home, 21st January 1977

A young Janet goofing off at home in ‘77? Yes, please. Before the tours, Grammy Awards, and blockbuster roles, she was just a kid being silly, and it’s everything.

5. Little Penny in action! A behind-the-scenes look at Janet on “Good Times”

Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Circa 1978, American actor Bob Delegall examines a scrape on the arm of child actor and singer Janet Jackson as American actor Ja'net DuBois looks on in a still from an episode of the television show 'Good Times' circa 1978

Janet was already booking major TV gigs by the late '70s. This behind-the-scenes shot from “Good Times” shows her with co-stars Bob Delegall and Ja'net DuBois and a bandaged arm to prove her talent was real.

6. Janet and her family was a whole movement — see this epic 1977 family photo

Image Credit Frank Edwards / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Members of the Jackson Family pose together at the Annual Television Parade of Stars in Los Angeles, California, November 1977. Left to right: Randy, Janet, Marlon, Tito, and their father, Joe.

Serving coordinated family realness. Randy, Janet, Marlon Jackson, Tito Jackson, and Joe Jackson pulled up for the Annual Television Parade of Stars in ‘77 — proof the Jacksons were a full-on media empire.

7. This 1976 Jackson family studio pictures belongs in a museum

A family of icons lined up at Burbank Studios. Next to their father, Janet’s in the middle of her siblings — Randy, Marlon, Tito — proving again that showbiz really ran in their blood.

8. Celebrating the legacy of 'Control': Janet marked 20 years of icon status in 2006

Image Credit Frank Mullen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson during Janet Jackson Press Conference for "20 Years Old" at Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia

Janet pulled up to Atlanta looking poised and powerful as she promoted "20 Years Old,” the celebration marking two decades since she dropped her breakout album, Control, in 1986.

9. Janet Jackson stepped out at the ‘For Colored Girls’ premiere and ate the carpet up

Image Credit Patrick McMullan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson attends FOR COLORED GIRLS, New York Special Screening at Ziegfeld Theater on October 25, 2010, in New York City

Janet hit the red carpet in New York for the For Colored Girls screening and gave drama, elegance, and presence. This era of acting, Janet? So underrated.

10. Janet and Colin Powell outside inspiring the youth in 1998

Image Credit Karin Cooper / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Washington Dc Singer Janet Jackson Arrives With General Colin Powell At At Boys And Girls Club Of America Event In Washington, D.C. During Which They Helped Teach A Reading Class And Spoke To Children About Having Goals And Staying Out Of Trouble. Washington, D.C. July 7, 1998

Janet linked up with General Colin Powell to mentor kids in D.C. in 1998. Glamorous and grounded.

11. Janet had Marseille in a chokehold during her 1995 tour stop

Image Credit David Lefranc / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson in concert in Marseille

Janet on tour in France in 1995 was a full spectacle. The choreography? Crisp. The vocals? Flawless. The crowd? Living. International Janet was in full effect.

12. Two AMA wins in one night? Light work for Janet in 1990

Image Credit William Nation / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt American singer, songwriter and record producer Janet Jackson wins two awards for Favorite Soul/R&B Single and Favorite Dance Single for Miss You Much at the 1990 American Music Awards

Janet took home two American Music Awards in 1990 — Favorite Soul/R&B Single and Favorite Dance Single — for her smash hit “Miss You Much.” She did it in style, and that press room glow? Unmatched.

13. ‘Rhythm Nation’ era Janet was just built different

Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson performs during her 'Rhythm Nation World Tour' at the Cincinnati Coliseum in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 10, 1990

Janet’s 1990 Cincinnati stop on the “Rhythm Nation World Tour” was pure power. Military-inspired looks, killer moves, and message-driven music.

14. When Janet cemented her legacy with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1990

Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson receives a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on April 20, 1990 at 1500 Vine Street in Hollywood, California

Hollywood royalty, literally. In 1990, Janet got her star on the Walk of Fame and decades later, it still shines.

15. ‘Poetic Justice’ was a moment, and so was this look on set

Image Credit Anthony Barboza / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson on the set of her film 'Poetic Justice' (directed by John Singleton), 1993

Justice with the braids. This behind-the-scenes snap from Poetic Justice is pure ‘90s cinema nostalgia. Janet was acting her heart out and making box office moves.

16. The 1993 Grammy Awards gave us another timeless look

Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson during The 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California

With jumbo box braids flowing down her shoulders, Janet hit the 35th Annual Grammy Awards as a true embodiment of Black beauty and quiet confidence.

17. Janet shuts down the MTV VMAs stage in 1993

Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson at the 1993 MTV Music Awards

Janet performed at the ‘93 MTV VMAs and shut it down. You can literally feel the energy through the screen.

18. Short hair, big energy

Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson attends the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 1995 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City

This short haircut, that smirk, and the 1995 MTV VMAs look? Unforgettable. Janet’s style evolution has always been ahead of the curve.