The NBA is one of the world’s top sports and has always been a premiere breeding ground for elite athleticism. The max contracts and constant influx of new younger players who capitalize on social media combined to create a fashion boom amongst the pros. Players now treat NBA tunnels like a runway and their social media accounts like ad campaigns. From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s unforgettable stylish looks to the avant-garde risky ones of Kyle Kuzma and the minimalist vibes of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, there’s fashion for everyone to love and emulate.

Here at 15 NBA athletes whose style we love!

1. Shai Gilgeous- Alexander

Every time OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steps out, it’s like a fashion show! When he's not dropping triple-doubles on the court, he's scoring major points in the fashion world. From his tunnel fits full of fur coats and bright colors to the regular drip-filled dumps he posts on Instagram to Met Gala red carpets, Gilgeous-Alexander gets fashion on another level. A regular at fashion shows worldwide, the Canadian hooper is one whose style we always watch.

2. LeBron James

LeBron James has been playing as a pro for decades, so he's had a long time to perfect his look. His style could be described as classic with a luxurious twist and he tends to favor looks from high-fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and the flyest kicks from Nike. One thing's for sure though — he's always impeccably tailored and timeless, which is why he made our list.

3. Kyle Kuzma

Who could ever forget the oversized pink sweater that Kyle Kuzma wore in the 2021 NBA season that set a new high for viral NBA tunnel fits? It’s that boldness that’s kept Kyle one of the most watched in the NBA when it comes to fashion season after season. From his all-black head-to-toe, Rick Owens fits to walking the Puma runway during NYFW in a giant puffer skirt, the 6’9” power forward is never predictable and that’s something we here at REVOLT salute! No matter if you like his style or not, one thing is for sure — all eyes are always on him whenever he steps out.

4. Jordan Clarkson

From the LA Lakers to the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson’s versatile style has earned him his spot on this list. From his oversized streetwear looks to his suited and booted elegant takes, in and out of the tunnel, the 6’5” point/shooting guard does it all. It’s no wonder why brands like Lululemon and Armani Beauty have snatched him up for major endorsement deals!

5. Tyrese Halliburton

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton may be young, but his style is grown and tailored. The Wisconsin native is known for his love of coats with experimental shapes and shoes. When he’s not hopping on the court in sneakers, he’s almost always in a hard-bottom shoe, whether they be Bottega Veneta boots or Prada loafers as his IG testifies. It’s not often you see such a young player committed to shoes in that way and that’s one of the reasons we love his style.

6. Russell Westbrook

As one of the OG hoppers with a signature style; colorful and West Coast-centered, Russell Westbrook set the tone a lot of younger players follow today. Since his NBA debut in 2008, the Long Beach, California, native has incorporated color, eccentric silhouettes and a famous “why not?” attitude/mantra that keeps heads turning and guessing what’s next every time he walks through the tunnel. His style surpasses arenas though, with him attending multiple Met Galas, fashion shows and even building his own brand, Honor The Gift! Whatever he does, it’s always stylish and unpredictable, making him one of our fashion favorites.

7. Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown isn’t your average NBA player. The self-proclaimed “Energy Shifter” definitely lives up to the moniker with his love of outfits that feature some sort of futuristic edge. Look no further than the Oakley over-the-head sunglasses that he sported frequently during last season or his brand, 741, which aims to push boundaries in design and functionality. No matter what lane he goes in, we’re always on the lookout for his next sartorial statement.

8. Chris Paul

You could say Chris Paul aka “The Point God” is one of the originators of quiet luxury within the NBA-style circuit. His fits are a polished take on menswear trends and he favors minimalist looks from brands like Fear of God and Burberry. But it’s not all lowkey all the time, as the Jordan brand ambassador easily adds flair with luxury sneakers and accessories. We enjoy his style because we know it’s authentic to him.

9. James Harden

There’s no missing James Harden in an NBA tunnel or on the street. First, you see his trademark beard, then comes the drip. Bold and luxurious looks from high-fashion brands like Chrome Hearts and Louis Vuitton are among his favorites with matching bags and megawatt jewelry that complement his fits. No wonder they say rappers want to be basketball players!

10. Devin Booker

Devin Booker may be in terms of logos and bright colors compared to the rest of this list but that doesn’t mean he’s lacking in the style department. He’s got “quiet luxury” down to science often wearing muted colors and fits that focus on quality versus quantity and the two-time Olympian gold medalist’s minimalist style is well appreciated just as his game is!

11. Jalen Green

Houston sure has a problem with Jalen Green, the 2021 #2 draft pick for the Houston Rockets. From the moment he stepped into the league, the California native brought a youthful style to the league. From his love of Bape and its classic camo styles to his front-row appearances at Milan Fashion Week, Jalen keeps it fresh and vibrant just like we’d expect from a fly millennial.

12. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been described as an “unlikely fashion icon” but a quick scroll through his tunnel fits proves otherwise. It’s clear to see that the Timberwolves’ shooting guard is very versatile in his style bouncing between streetwear looks with bold colors and elevated luxurious looks. And as a first cousin to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it’s safe to say style and basketball skills run in the family!

13. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is one of the rare players that uses his image to challenge norms. Whether for political causes or to spark a new thought, the Dallas Mavericks point guard can’t be put in a box. From his moccasin-inspired sneakers with tassel details to his Her, Kai, and I clothing brand with his sister, intentional messaging and self-empowerment are always at the forefront. Of course, we’re loving that here at REVOLT!

14. Jalen Williams

Jalen “JDub” Williams isn’t afraid of trying new things! The OKC shooting guard is part of the new class of NBA stars who are just as unpredictable with their style as they are experimental with their game. As an Adidas ambassador, he usually favors colorful streetwear styles but can easily go classy with looks from Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga in rotation for his tunnel fits. We’ve got our eye on the All-Star cemented hooper!

15. PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker is known as “The Sneaker King” for good reason. With an estimated 5,000 pairs of sneakers in his collection, it’s safe to say the Toronto Raptors power forward gets dressed from the feet up but his drip isn’t limited to sneakers alone. He’s a huge fan of rare Chrome Hearts and can pretty much wear any style, from streetwear to elegant, as his Met Gala and Vanity Fair red carpet looks prove.