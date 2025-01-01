Image Image Credit Miikka Skaffari / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey, Rickea Jackson and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Bay Area, stand up! For the first time in 25 years, NBA All-Star Weekend returned to San Francisco for three days of basketball games, celebrity events, and of course, fashion! With its newly changed format that saw teams formed by veteran players instead of its usual East vs. West format, much was riding on this format and the younger players adding their sauce into the NBA! The competitive spirit didn’t stop on the court because it was also a showcase of the flyest fits when players and celebrities hit up red carpets, tunnel walks, and activations leading up to the All-Star Game. Here are the 13 best All-Star Weekend fits that caught our eye throughout the weekend!

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his third NBA All-Star appearance fitted like the Drip God he is! The OKC Thunder point guard is one of the NBA’s most-watched players when it comes to fashion and he didn’t disappoint with his look. He wore an all-white look that he topped off with a hooded fur jacket, his new mustard Converse SHAI 001 sneakers, multiple diamond chains, and a shearling bag.

2. Rickea Jackson

LA Sparks hooper Rickea Jackson put on for the Ladies at the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. The stunning 2024 4th overall draft pick wore a black lace mini-dress that she complimented with a burgundy leather jacket and shoes. She finished her look with black sunglasses and a black clutch cementing that she’s one to watch on and off the court.

3. Jarren Jackson Jr.

All hands were on deck for superstar Jarren Jackson as he made his way through the tunnel ahead of the All-Star Game. The Memphis Grizzlies Center wore a JAGNE houndstooth overcoat with hands as pockets, a white dress shirt, wide-leg black pants, and Jordan 1s. He completed the look with Prada sunglasses, a black leather tie, black leather gloves, and a Bottega Veneta bag. Clean!

4. Saweetie

Of course, the Icy Girl from the Bay had to show up, tap in, and shut it down for her performance during the halftime show with legends E40, Too Short, DJ Cassidy, and En Vogue! The rapper wore a custom lace-up bustier and matching fitted pants in the Golden State’s famous royal blue and yellow-gold colors. In the words of Saweetie herself, we know that’s right!

5. Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat hit the green carpet for the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game before suiting up for the game looking like a golden ticket! The popular streamer wore a gold double-breasted suit with a black button-up underneath and black hard-bottom shoes! He accessorized with a Cartier “Crash” watch, sunglasses, a cigar, and a black Bottega Veneta briefcase bag! Suited and booted!

6. H.E.R.

R&B songstress H.E.R. must have been listening to Beyoncé’s “LEVII’S JEANS” when she got dressed because she hit the AT&T Blue Carpet before Sunday’s game in “denim on denim on denim on denim”. She wore a graphic Acne Studios denim jacket and matching pants that she complemented with a graphic bodysuit underneath. She topped off her look with brown sunglasses and grey heels that caught everyone’s eye as she sat courtside.

7. Tyler Herro

With a superhero name like Tyler Herro, the pressure is on to be fitted at all times. Well, it’s a good thing the Miami Heat shooting/point guard rose to the call. The 2025 State Farm All-Star 3-Point Contest winner wore a silver Balenciaga leather moto jacket, black cargo pants, and matching black boots. He finished off his winning look with a diamond bike chain and a studded black beanie hat!

8. Jalen Williams

Jalen “J-Dub” Williams bought his A-Game to the tunnel walk before the All-Star Game on Sunday. The OKC Small Forward wore a leather vest with a black hoodie underneath and black coated leather pants that he paired with a sleeveless brown fur jacket for an extra punch! He completed the look with black aviator sunglasses and a brown bag, and the leather/fur pairing made for a bold standout look.

9. Shaboozey

Grammy-nominated country artist Shaboozey was also in town for the festivities. Before playing in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity game, he hit the Wingstop green carpet in a calm double-breasted Jacquemus orange cardigan, black wide-legged pleated pants, and a bolo tie necklace. A clean and effortless look from the chart-topping superstar.

10. LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball

Gelo swerved and bent the corner performing his runaway hit “Tweaker” for the first time at the State Farm All-Star Night on Saturday night. The second oldest son in the Ball family tree turned the court into his stage wearing an all-black look that consisted of a cropped black leather jacket, black Rick Owens cargo pants, and Timberland Constructs. He’s got next and now!

11. Jaylen Brown

As the self-proclaimed energy shifter, one would expect Jaylen Brown to hit the tunnel in an out-of-this-world fit. For the occasion, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP met expectations by wearing a custom Oakley outfit that looked straight out of the future! His tactical look consisted of an olive green hooded windbreaker, vest, track pants, grey gloves, and matching two-tone sneakers. He capped off his All-Star fit with a special pair of his latest sneakers, the 741 Rovers, that he had all of his teammates sign.

12. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard kept it classy in a navy blue double-breasted suit with a white tank top underneath before suiting up to play for Team Shaq in the All-Star Game on Sunday night. The Milwaukee Bucks point guard and GloRilla’s celebrity crush kept his outfit and his game effortless all night completing his look with stacked diamond chains, a gold watch, sunglasses, and white sneakers. Nothing beats sophistication and elegance when it comes to NBA tunnel style!

13. Spike Lee

Spike Lee is the NBA's unofficial spokesman and he takes his job seriously! Another thing he takes seriously is his outfits and footwear. For this year’s All-Star game, the Don Director extraordinaire donned the latest “Black Metallic” Air Jordan 5s, his signature beret, and an all-black fit with a message that stated, “We want our 40 acres and a mule. Yes, reparations!” We salute the intentionality!