‘Twas a big weekend in the pro basketball world. The 2025 NBA All-Star Game concluded with Shaquille O'Neal’s OGs squad emerging victorious over Charles Barkley’s Global Stars in a reimagined, tournament-style competition. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, playing in front of an electrified hometown crowd at San Francisco’s Chase Center, earned MVP honors after scoring 12 points in the final, including nine of his team’s last 18. The OGs, a group of experienced NBA veterans, comfortably defeated the Global Stars — comprised largely of international standouts — by a score of 41-25.

A new format brings fresh excitement (and some debate)

This year’s event underwent a significant transformation to boost intensity, moving away from the traditional East vs. West showdown in favor of a four-team mini-tournament. In addition to Shaq and Barkley’s teams, the lineup included Kenny Smith’s Young Stars and Candace Parker’s Rising Stars, the latter featuring a mix of rookies and sophomores. The Rising Stars’ participation sparked debate, with TNT analyst and Warriors forward Draymond Green calling the decision “absurd.”

Despite the excitement, several marquee names were absent due to injury. LeBron James, poised to make a record-setting 21st All-Star appearance, was sidelined with persistent ankle and foot soreness, marking the first time he missed the event. “I hope to be available on Wednesday (Feb. 19),” James said before Sunday’s (Feb. 16) game, referring to the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. “I was hoping that it would feel a lot better this morning, but it’s not where I want it to be.”

On the court, the Global Stars struggled to find their rhythm, missing their first 10 shots and quickly falling into a 10-point deficit. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 15 points, while Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama paced the Global Stars with 11. Curry’s precision from beyond the arc proved decisive, as he knocked down four three-pointers to help the OGs seal the win. His overall performance in the tournament — 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists across two games played — secured his second All-Star MVP award, having previously claimed the honor in 2022 with a 50-point masterpiece.

McClung soars, Herro snipes and a lucky fan wins big

Outside of the main event, the All-Star Weekend was packed with fan-favorite competitions. Mac McClung dazzled once again, securing his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest victory with a creative display involving a car, a ladder and even a hoverboard. When asked if he should be considered the greatest dunker of all time, McClung humbly responded, “I definitely don't think that’s something for me to say.” Meanwhile, Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro denied Damian Lillard a third straight Three-Point Contest title, capturing his first win in the event.

The weekend also delivered thrilling moments for fans, including 18-year-old college student Jaren Barajas taking home $100,000 after besting Lillard in a three-point shootout. Barajas sank a buzzer-beater off the glass to claim the prize. “This is going to mean the world to me. It's going to help my family a lot and definitely my future,” Barajas said. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to a calf injury, lightened the mood with a joke about a recent social media post suggesting he’d enter next year’s dunk contest if Ja Morant did the same. “That was my kids tweeting. That wasn't me,” he quipped.

On the musical front, Los Angeles firefighter and paramedic Dennis R. Rodriguez performed the national anthem in honor of first responders who battled the recent Southern California wildfires. Later on, DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic Live!” set brought a Bay Area vibe to the halftime show, complete with appearances from E-40, Saweetie, Too Short and En Vogue. As REVOLT previously reported, Saturday saw a live set from “Tweaker” star LiAngelo Ball, who received a quick intro from his brother, Chicago Bull’s Lonzo Ball.

A farewell of sorts to TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ crew

Beyond the action, the weekend served as a bittersweet farewell for “Inside the NBA.” With TNT losing its NBA broadcasting rights after this season, comedian Kevin Hart paid tribute to Shaq, Barkley, Smith and Ernie Johnson. With that said, fans of the beloved program can breathe easy — TNT licensed “Inside the NBA” to Disney, ensuring its continuation on ESPN and ABC.

With the 2025 All-Star festivities now in the books, the NBA has already revealed its next destinations: The 2026 All-Star Game will take place at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, followed by Phoenix hosting in 2027. As the league continues to innovate and refine its showcase, fans can expect even more excitement (or criticism, depending on one’s opinion) in the years ahead.