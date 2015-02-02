Image Image Credit Jesse Grant/Contributor via Getty Images, Robin L. Marshall/Contributor via Getty Images, and Valery Hache/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ludacris, Cardi B, and 50 Cent Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On several occasions, music videos by American rappers offered a fascinating glimpse into how global cultures can shape and influence the visual storytelling. These videos have often blended an artists’ hometown roots with the unique landscapes, traditions, and atmospheres of far-flung locations.

One example is JAY-Z's "Big Pimpin'," which was filmed in Trinidad during Carnival. The video featured HOV and UGK living it up on a yacht and taking part in the island's festivities. The juxtaposition easily made the Hype Williams-directed an enriching cross-cultural experience. Additionally, Kanye West’s "Diamonds From Sierra Leone" features scenes shot in Prague, a city located in the Czech Republic. The black-and-white clip reflected the track’s intense and eerie vibe, and saw Ye addressing the blood diamonds controversy taking place throughout the African continent in striking fashion.

Occasionally, the decision to create art in other nations have also created teachable moments about culture and respect. Meek Mill received heavy criticism after sharing a teaser clip for a music video that was filmed in Ghana's Jubilee House, the residence and office of the country's president. Taking full accountability, Meek Mill apologized to his detractors and declared his intent to build and maintain the international bond.

Below lie 15 times when a Hip Hop artist from the United States hopped on a flight to create an amazing visual. These examples demonstrated how rappers have increasingly looked beyond the Western world to find inspiration.

1. Diamonds From Sierra Leone by Kanye West

Originally centered around his roller-coaster lifestyle and role as a part of the splintered Roc-A-Fella regime, “Diamonds From Sierra Leone” took a topical turn after Kanye West became fully aware of the blood diamond industry – something he made clear on the song’s remix. For the visual, Ye and Hype Williams used Prague, Czech Republic to contrast the opulent lifestyle associated with diamonds with the harrowing reality of their extraction in conflict zones. By juxtaposing images of child laborers with scenes of luxury, the Chicago star effectively highlighted the human cost of the diamond trade.

2. Unforgettable by French Montana featuring Swae Lee

“Unforgettable” stands as one of French Montana and Swae Lee’s biggest hits of their careers, and the accompanying clip saw enough success to earn it well over a billion views and counting. It also made the Moroccan American French the first African-born artist to have a diamond-certified song. The colorful music video was filmed in Kampala, Uganda under the direction of French and Spiff TV and featured the talented Ugandan dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids.

3. Cross The Country by Migos



Migos’ “Cross The Country” was a standout from their Rich N**ga Timeline mixtape. Originally presented by The FADER, the accompanying (and now bittersweet) visual for the hard-hitting single saw the trio living it up in Paris, France, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “I'm used to shooting music videos in a renegade manner, but this experience tops it all," stated the clip’s director and editor, Shomi Patwary, at the time.

4. Big Pimpin’ by JAY-Z featuring UGK

The music video for "Big Pimpin’," taken from JAY-Z's Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter, was filmed by Hype Williams during the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, and viewers got glimpses of that event’s distinct energy and culture throughout. Hov and Bun B could also be seen distributing money to the crowd from a music truck and enjoying a lavish yacht party. Pimp C's portion of the high-cost video was recorded in Miami Beach due to his unwillingness to travel to Trinidad – a fact that Bun B humorously recalled about his late group member in past interviews.

5. Pimpin’ All Over The World by Ludacris featuring Bobby V.

To have a song about “pimpin’ all over the world,” it only made sense for Ludacris and Bobby V. to take things international for the song’s accompanying visual. Courtesy of Director X, viewers were brought to Durban, South Africa, where the collaborators and their respective crews could be spotted enjoying their tropical getaway by indulging in drinks, dancing women, and more in the colorful city.

6. today i did good by Gunna

As REVOLT previously reported, Gunna’s “today i did good” was taken from his well-received fifth studio LP, One Of Wun. The music video took a unique, largely first-person perspective that offered a glimpse into the YSL artist's world. Directed by Spike Jordan, viewers could follow Gunna through various experiences, including a fashion show in Rome, Italy, quality time with children in London, England, and a Beverly Hills photoshoot. The video also provided a behind-the-scenes look at his "Bittersweet Tour" before concluding with an inspirational message.

7. Window Shopper by 50 Cent

The visual for 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin' soundtrack single was set in Monaco and Cannes, France, and was mainly centered around the extravagant lifestyle of 50 Cent and his friends (most notably, MaSe). The Benny Boon-directed clip showcased the G-Unit collective’s ability to purchase exorbitant items like $400 burgers and a $1.5 million Maserati. Nominated for a 2006 MTV Video Music Award, the video existed in two versions – one incorporating clips from the aforementioned film and a full-length cut. M.O.P., Mobb Deep, Young Buck, and Olivia also made cameo appearances.

8. redrum by 21 Savage

It was only a matter of time before 21 Savage brought his American fans across the pond to the place he previously called home pre-Atlanta. The music video for the american dream standout was directed by Danny Seth and filmed in 21's hometown of London, England. It began with stereotypical city landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye before shifting focus to the rapper’s former South London stomping grounds – a presumed message to anyone who questioned his roots.

9. Choosy by Fabolous featuring Jeremih and Davido

Fabolous brought the masses to a different paradise in his music video for "Choosy," a genre-bending collaboration with Jeremih and Davido. The clip was directed by Gerard Victor and filmed in Cape Verde, an island nation just off the coast of West Africa. The track could be found on the well-received third installment of Fabolous' Summertime Shootout series.

10. Mamushi by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Yuki Chiba

Yuki Chiba brought Megan Thee Stallion into his world with “Mamushi,” which was filmed by Kevin "Onda" Leyva at Japan’s Tsurumaki Onsen Jinya and Engaku-ji Temple. The visual was mainly set in a bathhouse where Thee Stallion transformed into a giant snake to kill several gangsters. Chiba cleaned up the victims, painted them blue, and revived them as an undead army under the Houston hottie's control. According to Variety, the video referenced Akira Kurosawa's Dreams and featured multiple Japanese actors, including Shô Kasamatsu as one of the "Cobra” rapper’s unlucky victims.

11. Bodak Yellow by Cardi B

Cardi B and director Picture Perfect went outside the box for the former’s breakthrough hit, which took inspiration from Kodak Black’s own audio game-changer, “No Flockin.” The "Bodak Yellow" music video featured Cardi B riding camels in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and reportedly only cost $10,000 to produce. In addition to garnering multiple award nominations, the clip helped to make the Bronx native the first female rapper with two billion-view videos on YouTube (the Bad Bunny and J Balvin-assisted "I Like It" was the other).

12. Beautiful by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell Williams and Charlie Wilson

Directed by Chris Robinson, the visual for "Beautiful" – from Snoop Dogg’s Paid tha Cost to Be da Boss – was filmed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and featured locations such as Escadaria Selarón, Parque Lage, and Copacabana. The video incorporated Brazilian actress Michelle Martins and showcased the Long Beach legend and his collaborators with a group of drummers and a large crowd of fans. Notably, Snoop managed to keep things North American by rocking jerseys for NFL greats Priest Holmes and Lance Alworth.

13. The God Smile by Wale

Taken from Wale’s chart-topping Album About Nothing, “The God Smile” spoke to the inner creative and emphasized the importance of perseverance, overcoming obstacles, and maintaining one's roots while pursuing success. The accompanying clip was shot by Jassy Generation in Nigeria, where the D.C. talent caught vibes with dancers and locals at an establishment once owned by Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti.

14. All I Really Want by Rick Ross featuring The-Dream

Rick Ross sought a change of scenery for his "All I Really Want" music video, which was shot by Gil Green in Medellín, Colombia. The clip for the Deeper Than Rap standout was inspired by Snoop Dogg's "Beautiful" video and was centered around a visually stunning and intimate portrayal of the country's beauty and women. “I wanted to capture a foreign setting [and] just really break down some of the more simple things,” Rozay told MTV News at the time. “I want to capture some of the simple beautiful things in the setting in the country. It's not about malls and the cars — I want to be more intimate about that person or that individual."

15. Escape to North Korea by PacMan and PeSo

In what might be the most extreme example on this list, D.C. rappers PacMan and PeSo utilized Kickstarter to raise $10,000 for a music video that they filmed in the DPRK’s city of Pyongyang – a place where many Western countries advise against traveling to. Thankfully, “Escape to North Korea” and other clips shot around the world (ex. “Stand Down” and “My N**ga”) were all major successes, and the duo received plenty of press as a result. Unfortunately, it would be some time after their return when they’d be hit by violence – PeSo now requires the use of a wheelchair after being shot four times in his hometown.