Earlier today (May 10), Gunna returned with his fifth studio LP, One of Wun, which contained 20 songs for fans to enjoy. The project also boasted appearances from Roddy Ricch, Normani, Leon Bridges and Offset, the last of whom jumped on the hit single "prada dem."

The album is full of messages to Gunna's detractors. On its opener, "collage," the Atlanta rapper made it clear that he won't allow the noise to stop his progress. "Still on it, they hope I retire/ No boast, this ain't no facade/ I'm goin' against all the odds/ A GOAT, no way I can hide," he stated on the song's chorus. Another track, "still prevail," contained a diss to an unnamed individual. "I clear all the tabs, they pay for their abs," the YSL talent rapped.

One of Wun arrived less than 12 months after a Gift & a Curse, a 15-song effort with zero features. That project served as Gunna's response to critics following his December 2022 release from Fulton County Jail. "I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case, and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way," he explained in a statement that was shared to the public by his attorney at that time.

Earlier this month, Gunna kicked off his "Bittersweet Tour" with Flo Milli in Columbus, Ohio. Said tour will continue throughout the United States before coming to a close in Gunna's hometown this June. In the following month, he'll join Megan Thee Stallion, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red and more at the 2024 Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C.