Today (March 15), Gunna and Offset reunited on a new single titled "Prada Dem," which was produced by Aviator Keyyz and EVRGRN. On the hard-hitting cut, Gunna rapped about his unique fashion sense and directly addressed snitching allegations.

"I set the trend, I'm a trendsetter/ I'm not a rat, still gettin' cheddar/ Audemars wrist, timeless/ Certified factory diamonds/ I'm the young n**ga goin' diamond/ Prince, they call me Your Highness..."

The accompanying clip for the collaboration brings viewers to a Prada store in New York City. While there, the two Georgia talents bring their best outfits for the cameras.

Back in June 2023, Gunna liberated his fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse, which boasted production from 88 Krazy, Turbo, Cam Griffin, Cubeatz, Fresh Ayr, Mario Petersen, Omar Grand, Pooh Beatz and more. The project was a commercial success that debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Its biggest standout, the Dunk Rock and Flo-backed "fukumean," peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a platinum certification.

This May, Gunna will embark on his "Bittersweet Tour" with Flo Milli. The North American run will end in June at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. This year will also see Gunna taking to the stage at the Roots Picnic, sharing headlining duties with the likes of Nas, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét and Lil Wayne.

Check out the full "Bittersweet Tour" schedule and Gunna's "Prada Dem" clip with Offset below.

Gunna tour dates:

May 4: Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center

May 6: Detroit, MI -- Fox Theatre

May 8: Chicago, IL -- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 10: Minneapolis, MN -- The Armory

May 12: Denver, CO -- Fillmore Auditorium

May 16: Seattle, WA -- WAMU Theater

May 18: San Francisco, CA -- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 21: Phoenix, AZ -- Arizona Financial Theatre

May 24: Irving, TX -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 25: Houston, TX -- 713 Music Hall

May 28: Nashville, TN -- Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 29: Charlotte, NC -- Bojangles’ Coliseum

June 1: Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 2: Philadelphia, PA -- Roots Picnic Festival (without Flo Milli)

June 6: Miami, FL -- Kaseya Center

June 9: Orlando, FL -- Kia Center

June 11: Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena