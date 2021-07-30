Today (March 15), Gunna and Offset reunited on a new single titled "Prada Dem," which was produced by Aviator Keyyz and EVRGRN. On the hard-hitting cut, Gunna rapped about his unique fashion sense and directly addressed snitching allegations.
"I set the trend, I'm a trendsetter/ I'm not a rat, still gettin' cheddar/ Audemars wrist, timeless/ Certified factory diamonds/ I'm the young n**ga goin' diamond/ Prince, they call me Your Highness..."
The accompanying clip for the collaboration brings viewers to a Prada store in New York City. While there, the two Georgia talents bring their best outfits for the cameras.
Back in June 2023, Gunna liberated his fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse, which boasted production from 88 Krazy, Turbo, Cam Griffin, Cubeatz, Fresh Ayr, Mario Petersen, Omar Grand, Pooh Beatz and more. The project was a commercial success that debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Its biggest standout, the Dunk Rock and Flo-backed "fukumean," peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a platinum certification.
This May, Gunna will embark on his "Bittersweet Tour" with Flo Milli. The North American run will end in June at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. This year will also see Gunna taking to the stage at the Roots Picnic, sharing headlining duties with the likes of Nas, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét and Lil Wayne.
Check out the full "Bittersweet Tour" schedule and Gunna's "Prada Dem" clip with Offset below.
Gunna tour dates:
May 4: Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center
May 6: Detroit, MI -- Fox Theatre
May 8: Chicago, IL -- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 10: Minneapolis, MN -- The Armory
May 12: Denver, CO -- Fillmore Auditorium
May 16: Seattle, WA -- WAMU Theater
May 18: San Francisco, CA -- Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 21: Phoenix, AZ -- Arizona Financial Theatre
May 24: Irving, TX -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 25: Houston, TX -- 713 Music Hall
May 28: Nashville, TN -- Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 29: Charlotte, NC -- Bojangles’ Coliseum
June 1: Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 2: Philadelphia, PA -- Roots Picnic Festival (without Flo Milli)
June 6: Miami, FL -- Kaseya Center
June 9: Orlando, FL -- Kia Center
June 11: Atlanta, GA -- State Farm Arena