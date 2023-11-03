Image Image Credit Screenshot from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi” video Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Aug. 9), Megan Thee Stallion unveiled a new visual for "Mamushi," a collaboration with Yuki Chiba – a popular Japanese artist who previously performed as KOHH. Produced by Koshy, the multilingual offering saw both artists paying homage to each other and their respective cultures on wax. Naturally, Megan also made sure to keep things spicy in the song's opening verse. "Goin' dumb in Madam Woo, pourin' sake in they mouth / Told him put me on his plate, bring them chopsticks to the south," she rapped.

The video appeared to take inspiration from a classic scene in Rush Hour 2, as a man finds himself in the services of a massage parlor. Throughout, Megan morphs into a giant snake and devours several of the clients that enter.

Following the success of singles like "Cobra," "HISS," and "BOA," "Mamushi" (named after a venomous snake) became a runaway hit that peaked within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the single scored a No. 7 placement on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Megan spoke about working with Chiba during a livestream. "Yuki was not playing wit' my a** in that studio," she said. "He was like, 'You have to say it like this.' I said, 'Okay.' I said, 'Yuki, how do I tell these h**s [that] I get money?' He thought that was so funny."

Back in June, the Houston star liberated her third studio album, MEGAN, an 18-song body of work with additional contributions from GloRilla, UGK, Victoria Monét, Big K.R.I.T., and more. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 64,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Earlier this month, the XXL Freshman alum closed out her massive "Hot Girl Summer Tour" with GloRilla as the supporting act. During the London stop in July, she brought out Chiba for a surprise performance of "Mamushi." In a video recap, the two could be seen breaking out matching dance moves as the packed O2 Arena crowd happily watched. You can check that out — along with the official clip for "Mamushi" — below.