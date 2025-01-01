Image Image Credit Alberto Rodriguez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Durand Bernarr Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Durand Bernarr is one of the most distinct and versatile voices of our time — an artist whose vocal agility, rich tone and fearless creativity set him apart in today’s R&B landscape. Effortlessly blending funk, soul and modern R&B, he infuses his music with a level of animation and personality that few can replicate. His sound is both nostalgic and futuristic, bridging eras while remaining entirely unique to him. Whether delivering silky smooth runs, soaring high notes or playful vocal inflections, Bernarr’s voice is an instrument all its own, commanding attention with every note.

Fresh off his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP, En Route, Bernarr kept the momentum going with the single, “Impact.” And he’s only getting started — his third studio album, Bloom, dropped on February 18, featuring none other than T-Pain. Plus, he’s gearing up for a tour to start on April 23 in Sacramento, California, with special guests like Shae Universe, GAWD, DeSz, Gene Noble and Jack Freeman. With his signature blend of vocal mastery, theatrical flair and unapologetic individuality, Bernarr continues to carve out a space that’s uniquely his, proving time and time again why he’s one of the most exciting voices in music today.

You referred to “heated fellowship” on the record — when you reflect on moments of intense, passionate connection in your own life, is there an experience that has strengthened your understanding of love, trust and intimacy on a personal level?

It could be a few moments of just transparency — I think there's a difference between transparency and honesty. When you're being honest, you're trying to prove something. However, when you’re transparent, kind of just laying it out there without any intention of trying to necessarily harm someone in the process with the information because we can be hurtful with our honesty. Honesty without compassion and kindness is abuse. I think in those moments of transparency, when someone is kind of just laying it out there for me or being forefront about something that they like or communicating or letting me know so that I don't have to guess, those are moments of solidifying the relationship. Or if there’s couple moments where someone might have said something or I might have said something, or someone might have felt away, and they came and brought me to the side or I brought them to the side to say “Hey friend, when you did this or when this happened, can you expound on why?” When we give each other the space to be accountable or at least tell our side, it kind of lets you know a person does care. Those are really special moments for me.

If you could “reheat” an era or moment from an artist's career — meaning, you could step into their shoes, relive their journey, and experience their success firsthand — whose era would you choose? And what about their success speaks to you or aligns with your vision?

Musically, the first person that comes to mind, I would say Rick James. I think, just wanting to see yourself in this light or see your people in this light, and you create that world. I love that. He was not gonna apologize for that. Yeah, like, why would he apologize for it? For being himself, and being innovative, and the way that he creates? I think the things that I think about when I think about his, I guess, the resurgence, you know, being of a certain era and then, you know, like, Dave Chappelle kind of doing that bit in his show, and that kind of made a resurgence for things like that.

You've been nominated for a Grammy Award, which is a huge acknowledgment of your artistry, yet the win wasn't in your grasp this time. How did that moment shape your perspective on success and validation in the music industry? Did it change the way you measure your own progress or the way you connect to your audience and your music?

So, first and foremost, the acknowledgement is what I've been able to revel in. I'm now able to just revel in that and to still be an independent artist at that. I'm thoroughly, thoroughly grateful for that. Also, I’m so happy my parents were able to see that, too. Anything where they can see the extensions be filtered through me and loved by the world. They’re my biggest cheerleaders. If anything, that nomination, which, by the way, caught everybody off guard. En Route being nominated was a project where it’s like, now I have your attention type of body of work. I don't have any pressure of not being myself. Being myself is what has got me this far. I just want to embellish that, figure out what other ways I can tell my story and move throughout my craft.

T-Pain will be appearing as a feature on this album, so it looks like he answered your DMs — His unique style has shaped the landscape of modern sound. Beyond the collaboration itself, how does working with an artist whose career has redefined the boundaries of creativity and technology inspire you to push your own artistic limits?

I've been following T-Pain for a minute since he first came out. I trust him — because I also have within this process, not just with him, but just going into creating this body of work, I wanted to relinquish a little bit of control, kind of just let people cook and see what ideas they can bring, you know, what vision that they have, I might not see it for myself. When you have people around you that understand your instrument, understand your artistry, know that you can be flexible and adapt and those kinds of things. It was a very seamless, easy process. One thing that I know that he and I share in common is not all of the music that we create is meant for public consumption. He played me a song where literally his whole family is on it. It was beautiful. When I heard it as it's playing, I just saw it being played, like, in the stadium, and he's just like, “Yeah, no,” this is just for me and my family. I've done records where they're like auditory journal entries, right? But, it’s not meant for public consumption. It doesn’t mean the music isn’t good, this is for me and that's okay.

While fans were upset that they didn’t get to see you in the Usher tribute, is there a tribute that you feel you would really rock?

I mean, honestly, it would be nice if I could do the Solange tribute. I would also love to do the Luther Vandross tribute, the Sade tribute, and the Nate Dogg tribute because, “When I met you last night baby, baby” (laughs).

“Overqualified” seems to capture a feeling of being too much for a situation, whether it's in love, work, or life. Have you ever found yourself feeling overqualified in a relationship — as if you were bringing more to the table than what the connection could reciprocate? How does that shape how you approach love now?

So, I was in a relationship where I had spent a lot of time outside of a relationship, and I, lack of a better term, stabilized myself. I didn't realize how stable I was until I got with someone that didn't necessarily have certain things or certain affairs in order. I was learning that I hadn't updated myself on the things that I need, [but it was] still a great experience for me to learn because there are now things that I was doing in that relationship that I don't do now. It's just a song about being frustrated – I've put all this work in on myself to be a, you know, be a good this, be a good that, be knowledgeable about this subject, know what I'm talking about, know what I'm feeling, be aware, be sound and I'm not being met with the same effort.

I loved the therapy promo you released with Kid Fury teasing this upcoming album. It feels like you’re discussing your next chapter. What would your answer be if you were to ask yourself, “What is the one thing that you want to learn in this chapter?”

That’s a good question because I'm always in a state of discovering and figuring out. My curiosity is always buzzing. I honestly can't think of anything that's, like, coming to the top of my head that I would ask myself that I haven't already been kind of doing and being full from at this time. I'm coasting right now. I've gotten to a new speed, though. I'm trying to just coast right now just so we can get acclimated. Just being present, trying to be as present as possible. The moment will be gone before you know it.

What would you say is the most profound personal insight or revelation that you’ve gained through making music over the years?

You don't have to do everything by yourself. For me, that's where the music really became well-rounded. When you include people who know what they're doing and know what to do with you, that’s where the real magic can happen. Relinquishing control and allowing yourself to be guided. In order to be guided, you have to have discernment about who's guiding you. There’s always been an undertone of therapy and mental health in my content, specifically with the self-titled. This upcoming album is the result of the work that has been put in. We’re blooming.

Given that much of your music touches on themes of breaking boundaries, what is one boundary you feel that you’ve yet to fully explore, either musically or in your personal life, that you’d like to challenge in the future?

It would have to make sense, but I would love to be on Broadway. That is a completely new muscle to have to flex and use, and it is a lifestyle change. Under the right circumstances, I would love to give that a try. I see myself doing Little Shop of Horrors at some point, being either the plant, of course, or the dentist. Also, if they ever did, like, a stage production of The Mask. My parents took me to go see it when I was 6 years old. I’ll audition. Or if Captain Hook had his own production, I would love that, too. Put this wig on and Hook would have me hot baby (laughs).

Do you have a ritual or method for tapping into these deep emotions, and is there a particular life experience that has shaped your writing process for Bloom?

The only ritual that I have is smoking my weed and making sure I get a nap in. Like Rihanna said, if I can get pockets of sleep or if I can get stationary somewhere, I can possibly get some actual rest. I’m just making sure I’m nourished. The writing process for Bloom was a new process because I was in the studio for two weeks straight, and each day was a different producer and a new writer. Here I am trying to shell out these concepts and trying to see how they can tell these stories that are coming from my brain in a way that is true to me and also receptive to everyone else. The experience was really enlightening, and it's something that I can tap into.