The year 2000 was a golden era for R&B. As the genre evolved with futuristic production and soulful storytelling, artists delivered chart-topping hits that have stood the test of time. From empowering anthems to heart-wrenching ballads, these songs captured the essence of the early 2000s, offering unforgettable melodies and cultural moments. When powerful vocalists and innovative artists like Toni Braxton, Sade, Aaliyah, and Musiq Soulchild released these songs, they exemplified a strong impact on the genre and its future. These tracks defined playlists, inspired dance floors, and became the soundtrack to life’s highs and lows. Let’s celebrate these 25 R&B hits from 2000 that have continued to resonate decades later.

1. By Your Side by Sade

Released as part of Sade’s Lovers Rock album, “By Your Side” is a quintessential example of the singer’s signature blend of smooth, soulful R&B and jazzy, atmospheric instrumentation. The song’s understated yet powerful lyrics, delivered in Sade’s signature sultry voice, express unwavering loyalty and unconditional love, with the promise of support through life’s most challenging moments.

2. Try Again by Aaliyah

Aaliyah’s "Try Again," produced by Timbaland, was groundbreaking. Featured on the Romeo Must Die soundtrack, the song introduces a futuristic sound that merged R&B with electronic beats. Aaliyah’s effortless cool and the track’s empowering lyrics creates a legacy that remains untouchable.

3. Don't Think I'm Not by Kandi

This debut single by Kandi marked a significant moment in her solo career after gaining fame as a member of Xscape. The song, a catchy blend of R&B and pop, showcases Kandi’s impressive songwriting and vocal abilities as she delivers a sharp, confident anthem about reclaiming power in the face of a broken relationship. With its infectious hook and bold, no-nonsense lyrics, it became a standout track, resonating with listeners who appreciated its honest and unapologetic tone.

4. He Wasn’t Man Enough by Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton flipped the script with "He Wasn’t Man Enough." From The Heat, this track combined sass and powerhouse vocals as Braxton boldly warns a new woman about her ex. The song’s bold lyrics and up-tempo beat make it one of her most iconic hits.

5. Bag Lady by Erykah Badu

"Bag Lady" is a soulful reminder to let go of emotional baggage. From her album Mama’s Gun, Erykah Badu delivered a timeless message wrapped in a soothing melody, cementing her reputation as one of neo-soul’s most profound voices.

6. Put It On Me by Ja Rule featuring Lil’ Mo and Vita

"Put It On Me” shows a softer side of Ja Rule by mixing his rap bars with an R&B vibe. From his album Rule 3:36, the song’s vulnerability paired with its heartfelt hook make it a standout love anthem of the year, showcasing his versatility.

7. Case of the Ex by Mýa

Mýa’s "Case of the Ex" tackles the drama of lingering exes with confidence and attitude. From her album Fear of Flying, its catchy hook and empowering lyrics make it an anthem for anyone dealing with relationship complications.

8. As We Lay by Kelly Price

This hauntingly beautiful ballad captures the emotional complexity of a secret, forbidden love affair. A soulful cover of the classic Shirley Murdock hit from 1985, Price’s version takes the song to new emotional depths with her powerful, heartfelt vocals and the raw vulnerability she infuses into every lyric.

9. Between Me & You by Ja Rule featuring Christina Milian

Ja Rule and Christina Milian’s "Between Me & You" is a flirtatious duet that dominated airwaves. The track, from Rule 3:36, showcases a playful dynamic and infectious hook that helped define early 2000s R&B.

10. Separated by Avant featuring Kelly Rowland

Avant’s "Separated" is a raw and emotional exploration of heartbreak. Its heartfelt lyrics and smooth production strikes a chord with listeners, making it one of the standout ballads of the year.

11. No More by Ruff Endz

"No More" by Ruff Endz is a sleek R&B hit addressing relationship woes with a memorable hook. The duo’s harmonies and relatable lyrics make this track a fan favorite and a radio staple.

12. Wifey by Next

Next’s "Wifey" celebrates devotion and love in a way that resonates deeply. From their album Welcome II Nextasy, the song’s romantic vibe and smooth production make it a favorite for couples everywhere.

13. Just Be a Man About It by Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton delivers a dose of honesty in "Just Be a Man About It." Featuring Dr. Dre’s calm yet commanding voice, this song from The Heat captures the raw emotions of a breakup, highlighting Braxton’s vocal power.

14. Bounce with Me by Lil' Bow Wow featuring Xscape

Lil Bow Wow’s debut single, "Bounce with Me," features Xscape and became an instant hit. Its energetic beat and playful lyrics, paired with Bow Wow’s youthful charm, make it a standout on the Big Momma’s House soundtrack.

15. Crazy by K-Ci & JoJo

K-Ci & JoJo’s "Crazy" is a soulful expression of passion and regret. From the Save the Last Dance soundtrack, the duo’s signature harmonies and heartfelt delivery make this ballad unforgettable.

16. Doesn’t Really Matter by Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson brings fun and positivity with "Doesn’t Really Matter," featured on the Nutty Professor II: The Klumps soundtrack. Its vibrant production and feel-good lyrics showcase Janet’s versatility and cements her status as an R&B icon.

17. Dance Tonight by Lucy Pearl

Lucy Pearl’s "Dance Tonight" is a funky and soulful jam that captures the essence of a night out. The group’s unique blend of R&B and funk make this track a timeless groove. It also became an unforgettable part of the soundtrack to the classic movie Love & Basketball, another iconic piece of the year 2000.

18. No More (Baby I’ma Do Right) by 3LW

3LW’s debut single, "No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)," is a confident and sassy track about relationship boundaries. Its catchy hook and youthful energy set the trio apart in the early 2000s.

19. I Wish by Carl Thomas

Carl Thomas’ "I Wish" is a soulful masterpiece that tackled the pain of unrequited love. From his album Emotional, the song’s heartfelt delivery and smooth production make it a standout ballad of the era.

20. Dance With Me by Debelah Morgan

This Debelah Morgan song is a sultry and vibrant R&B track that fuses Latin-inspired rhythms with soulful melodies. Its irresistible groove make it a standout hit, proving Morgan’s versatility as a vocalist.

21. Liar by Profyle

Profyle’s "Liar" explores heartbreak and betrayal with powerful vocals and emotional intensity. The track’s relatable theme and strong delivery make it a sleeper hit in the world of R&B.

22. Love by Musiq Soulchild

From Musiq Soulchild’s debut album, Aijuswanaseing, “Love” stands out for its smooth blend of soulful melodies and poetic lyrics, which redefine the concept of love in a refreshing, introspective way. Musiq’s distinct voice — soft yet powerful — guides listeners through a complex exploration of love's many facets: its joy, its pain, and the growth that comes with both.

23. 7 Days by Craig David

Craig David’s "7 Days" is an instant classic with its storytelling charm and smooth delivery. The track highlights his knack for blending R&B with a touch of UK garage, making it a global hit.

24. Untitled (How Does It Feel) by D'Angelo

"Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D'Angelo remains one of the most iconic tracks of the neo-soul era, blending sensuality with raw emotional depth. The song captures a moment of vulnerability and longing, elevated by D'Angelo's sultry, falsetto-laden vocals and the rich, layered instrumentation of his band. The track's minimalist production, with its slow groove and soulful texture, allows the emotive power of the lyrics to take center stage.

25. My First Love by Avant featuring Keke Wyatt

This song remains one of the most enduring duets in R&B history. A tender and heartfelt ballad, it beautifully captures the innocence and intensity of young love, with Avant's smooth, baritone vocals complementing Wyatt's angelic soprano. Their chemistry is palpable, as the lyrics express vulnerability and the emotional complexity of being each other’s first love — both a source of joy and a bittersweet reminder of what it means to experience deep affection for the first time.

These 25 R&B singles didn’t just dominate charts — they became the soundtrack to love, heartbreak, and empowerment in 2000. Their timeless appeal continues to inspire and captivate listeners, proving that great music always stands the test of time.