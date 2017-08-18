Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Regina Hall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Regina Hall gets better with time. The actress, host, comedic entertainer, and entrepreneur has been lighting up movie and television screens with her comedic wit and acting chops since the late ‘90s, but you couldn't tell by looking at her! With her girl-next-door charm and undeniable range, she's been able to command screens with style and grace effortlessly. A veteran actress who has starred in blockbuster films, and television series, and hosted award shows, she continues to be a mainstay in Hollywood and exemplifies Black excellence. As an entrepreneur with her own production company, Rh Negative, she’s now developing stories that speak to her firsthand. Let’s get into 13 of Regina Hall’s best movie roles!

1. The Best Man (1999)

Who could forget Hall's introduction as the sensual stripper Candace "Candy" Sparks in The Best Man? Her provocative turn as Candy captured viewers and allowed her role to grow as the story developed and she found a romantic love. The all-Black cast and storyline has become an iconic cornerstone of storytelling in the culture and was lastly picked up through Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” in 2022.

2. Scary Movie (2000)

Hall’s turn as Brenda Meeks in the comedy-horror Scary Movie helped to raise her profile. Her trademark wit and deadpan humor were fully displayed in the film and its follow-up sequels that mocked classic horror film stereotypes. As Brenda Meeks, she delivered many memorable scenes and catchphrases that still resonate with fans today. Her youthful presence also played a role in her recurring performance of the teenage Brenda Meeks. As the saying goes, Black doesn’t crack.

3. Think Like A Man (2012)

The film that launched a million think pieces, Think Like A Man based on Steve Harvey's book, “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man,” saw Hall star as Candace, a single mother pursuing a meaningful romantic relationship. Her character explores ideas of love and empowerment by consulting the self-help guide while she navigates a new lifestyle. Her character shows off her nuanced comedic talent and emotional depth even extending to the film’s sequel.

4. Girls Trip (2017)

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Honoree is no stranger to an all-star cast. Some of her best work has been alongside other major entertainers, as evident in the film Girls Trip. She plays Ryan Pierce, a lifestyle guru and one-fourth of the “Flossy Posse,” a group of best friends who have grown apart and seek to rekindle their friendship with a girls trip. She shines in the role, bringing humor, rawness, and vulnerability to her character who goes through a tough time in her romantic relationship, resonating with millions of viewers.

5. The Hate U Give (2018)

While mostly known for her comedic chops, the NAACP Image Award winner delivered a powerful performance in The Hate U Give. She stars as Lisa Carter, a mother who has to guide her children through a traumatizing experience with racial profiling and police brutality. The performance sadly resonates with the reality of a lot of Black American parents and Hall handled the part with extreme care and caution.

6. Support The Girls (2018)

In Support The Girls, the 53-year-old plays Lisa, a manager of a Hooters-esque restaurant trying to keep the business afloat. As Lisa, she delivers a memorable performance about resilience and how to nurture her group of girls. The role was well-received, earning her Best Actress honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and the African-American Film Critics Association.

7. Little (2019)

Hall plays Jordan Sanders, the adult version of a woman who magically becomes a child again in Little, starring alongside Issa Rae and Marsai Martin. She shines bright in this lighthearted comedy addressing her character’s arrogant adult nature and subsequently has to do over her childhood after she is magically transformed back into her adolescence. The film is filled with many laughs and showcases her hallmark wit.

8. The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The D.C.-born star returns to The Best Man set reprising her role as Candace Sparks. She’s now in a committed relationship with her partner Julian and is the head of admissions at a school he owns. But her past comes back to haunt her after a donor learns of her stripper background and more secrets begin to come out.

9. When the Bough Breaks (2016)

The award-winning actress reunites with a familiar face, Morris Chestnut, in When the Bough Breaks, a psychological thriller about a surrogacy gone wrong. Hall stars as Laura Taylor, a young professional unable to bear a child for her husband, John Taylor. The couple finds what they think is a promising surrogate who turns out to be obsessive and manipulative with the child she is carrying for them.

10. Paid in Full (2002)

“I’m with you because I’m boring too,” is a notable line from Hall’s character Keisha from the cult classic Paid in Full. As the unimpressed girlfriend of Ace, Harlem’s newest drug kingpin, she brings her around-the-way girl charm to the forefront portraying a relationship dynamic that is as old as time in inner cities.

11. Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Hall plays Detective Cam Harris, a woman whose life spirals out of control after her husband disappears. She imbues the extremities of absurd situations with her classic humor and depth in a quality performance that sees her go through one of her most recognizable physical changes.

12. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)

The Fordham University graduate plays the role of Trinitie Childs, the First Lady of a megachurch who is navigating the fallout from a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs, portrayed by Sterling K. Brown. The film, a mockumentary, offers a satirical look at faith, fame, and the complexities of church leadership. Through her performance, viewers witness the difficulty of being a woman in a powerful yet scrutinized position, raising questions about forgiveness and the cost of reputation. She brings emotional range and impeccable comedic timing to the film, allowing for levity in its heavier moments.

13. Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Starring in yet another cult classic franchise, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Hall plays the character of Angie, the wife of Calvin Palmer Jr., portrayed by Ice Cube. Angie is a strong, independent woman who runs a beauty salon next to the barbershop, highlighting the intersection of their businesses and personal lives for better or worse. Her character is of major importance to the film navigating the challenges of modern relationships, community issues, and the pressures of raising a family in a neighborhood facing increasing violence.