Key Takeaways

Cardi B confirmed the birth of her baby boy, her fourth child and first with Stefon Diggs.

She described this moment as a personal reset, focusing on healing, self-love, and creativity.

Cardi B credited Stefon Diggs for being a steady presence during her pregnancy and beyond.

Cardi B is officially in her mom-of-four era — and she’s already back outside.

On Thursday (Nov. 13), the Bronx rapper made her first public appearance without her baby bump. According to a press release, she attended the grand opening of CYBEX’s first-ever U.S. flagship store in NYC. She wore a black cropped puffer jacket, a matching mini skirt, and heels. She accessorized with a black hat topped with a dramatic bow to complete the look. Cardi looked energized as she posed for photos, danced, and even cut the ribbon to open the brand’s new space.

A few hours later, Cardi confirmed the birth of her baby boy. She posted an Instagram Reel of herself walking down a hallway in the same look. In the caption, she opened up about where she is mentally, emotionally, and creatively. “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” she wrote. “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

The AM I THE DRAMA? artist added, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour, getting my body right, [and] getting my mind right. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime! I’ve learned, I've healed, and I'm loving the woman I've become! That's what this next era means to me, and I'm stepping into it better than ever.”

TMZ reported that the rapper actually welcomed her baby boy “last week.” The newborn is her first child with Stefon Diggs and joins the three children she shares with Offset.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs: a love story fans have been following

Cardi B and Diggs were first linked in late 2024 and went public the following spring at a Celtics vs. Knicks game. Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about pairings of the year, especially after Cardi revealed her pregnancy during an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, she praised the New England Patriots wide receiver for restoring her faith in love and being her grounding force during moments of anxiety. “He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” she said. She also recalled him pushing her through a recent panic attack, adding, “He was just like ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ He makes me feel very confident… And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”