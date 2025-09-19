Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Solange Knowles is seen arriving at the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week at the Brant Foundation on September 12, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Solange Knowles served as co-music supervisor for the first two seasons of “Insecure.”

She posted handwritten notes that revealed her approach to scoring key scenes.

Her musical direction contributed to the show’s distinctive sonic identity.

Solange has always had a knack for soundtracking moments that stick with you. On Wednesday (Sept. 17), fans learned just how far that talent reached when the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed she worked behind the scenes as a co-music supervisor on Issa Rae’s hit show “Insecure.”

On X, Solange responded to a post praising the HBO series’ music choices and admitted, “Waiittt dis was a dream jobbbb.” She went on to say, “co-music supervisor szn 1 and 2 s/o melinaaa isssaa and kierr for trusting meee to shape the soundtrack for all of Issa and Molly’s complexitiess.”

The “Cranes in the Sky” hitmaker even shared snapshots of her real notes from the show’s music direction, giving fans a peek at how much thought went into each episode. One note read, “sc18 – would like a song to come up with the big end-of-the-night applause for Issa. Should be bittersweet as everyone is turning to applaud her, but she is at odds with Lawrence, Daniel, and Molly.” Another broke down the big breakup scene: “Should use a slower, sad song going from Issa’s tears into the credit bed.” She joked about her own instincts at the time, writing, “lol flashbacks of me reading these prompts and me being like… ‘Can we use tweet again’ lol. Dream job frfr.”

Issa Rae shuts down “Insecure” reboot talk

Meanwhile, Rae is making it clear that the story of “Insecure” ended exactly where she wanted it. During an interview reported by REVOLT, the actress said there’s no chance of a reboot. “No ‘cause it’s so personal to me,” she explained. Drawing a parallel to Larry David’s ownership of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Rae added, “It would feel like the AI voice of Beyoncé, no, that’s my s**t, and those were my experiences … I have no desire for a reboot of ‘Insecure.’”