Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images, Araya Doheny / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Solange Knowles, will.i.am, SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ADHD can look completely different from person to person, and for many years, it’s been misunderstood or overlooked, especially among the world’s high achievers. Thankfully, a growing number of celebrities across sports, music, and entertainment have begun opening up about how the condition has shaped their lives.

Whether diagnosed in childhood or later as adults, stars like SZA, Solange Knowles, and Lewis Hamilton have openly used their platforms to shed light on the everyday experiences people with ADHD go through. For will.i.am, music serves as therapy, while Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in history despite public attempts to shame her over her diagnosis.

In honor of Disability Pride Month, REVOLT gathered a list of 11 celebrities who've shared their journeys living — and thriving — with ADHD.

1. Solange Knowles

Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Solange Knowles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Solange was diagnosed with ADHD not once, but twice. At first, she thought it was something doctors “invented to make you pay for medicine,” but eventually came to terms with the reality of the disorder. Fortunately, that didn't stop her from becoming the icon she is. The singer-songwriter went on to win a Grammy for “Cranes in the Sky” and even appeared in films like Bring It On: All or Nothing.

2. will.i.am

Image Image Credit Lionel Hahn / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Will.i.am Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Much like several other celebrities on this list, will.i.am uses music as a form of therapy for coping with ADHD. “I’m making order out of a disorder, and I’m not taking Ritalin. I’m taking music,” the Black Eyed Peas frontman told OWN in an interview.

3. Simone Biles

Image Image Credit Jamie Squire / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, shared on X that, “Having ADHD and taking medicine for it is nothing to be ashamed of, nothing that I'm afraid to let people know.” In 2016, when the Olympic medalist's medical records were leaked online, she had a choice. Instead of letting it shake her, she used the moment to speak out.

4. SZA

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt SZA accepts the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist award onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

SZA is another vocal powerhouse who has opened up about living with ADHD. In an interview with Pitchfork, she explained, “I have adult ADHD, so I was bored with generic me, so specificity made my thoughts interesting to me. Otherwise, everything just disappears out of my brain so fast.” Even with massive success from albums like Ctrl and SOS, the “Love Galore” artist shared on X that navigating life unmedicated can still be “really f**king hard.”

5. Doja Cat

Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Doja Cat's ADHD was so overwhelming that she dropped out of high school at 16 due to struggles caused by the disorder. “It felt like I was stuck in one spot and everybody else was progressing constantly,” she explained to Rolling Stone. She also expressed how it has impacted parts of her music career, like making her indecisive about choosing one of her album titles.

6. Trevor Noah

Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trevor Noah Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In an interview on “The Diary Of A CEO,” Trevor Noah revealed that having ADHD hadn’t even crossed his mind until a friend was diagnosed with it. “When he was describing some of the symptoms, I was like, ‘Huh, that’s weird. That sounds a lot like me.’” He explained his confusion at the time because he and his friend had very different personality types, and his friend was “very good at masking” his symptoms. His friend’s experience made him curious to get his own diagnosis, and then he was finally able to gain a better understanding of everything.

7. Michael Jordan

Image Image Credit Alexander Hassenstein / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jordan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Michael Jordan won six NBA championships, made No. 23 one of the most iconic jersey numbers in sports history, and, according to Forbes, he also has ADHD. He worked hard to turn some of his symptoms into strengths, becoming one of the greatest ever on the court and in boardrooms as a businessman. “Never say never, because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion,” said the Jordan brand namesake.

8. Joyner Lucas

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joyner Lucas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Joyner Lucas' ADHD diagnosis might be less surprising given he's literally released an album named after the condition. One of the tracks on it, “Still Can’t Love,” features Fabolous. When people started pointing out that his name was accidentally misspelled, Lucas humorously put the blame on his ADHD. “Creating music was and always has been my only therapy,” Lucas wrote in a Facebook post. “It’s the only way I ever knew how to express myself.”

9. Lewis Hamilton

Image Image Credit Clive Rose / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lewis Hamilton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Lewis Hamilton is a force behind the steering wheel, but one lesser-known fact about the Formula One champion is that he has ADHD. In an interview with Gentlemen’s Journal, he opened up about some of the challenges he faces, particularly living alone. “I’m ADHD, so if I do cook something — say a pasta dish — I’ll make it, but then I’ll have to clean everything I used before I eat it,” he shared.

10. Andra Day

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Andra Day Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The powerhouse behind “Rise Up” and Cheers to the Fall, Andra Day, has been living with ADHD since childhood. Her mother chose not to medicate her, hoping to give her brain the freedom to grow on its own terms. Years later, through therapy and psychological support, Day learned she was still navigating ADHD symptoms as an adult.

“It's very, very hard to focus, very hard to be on time. And then you get hyper-focused because you're chasing a dopamine rush,” Day shared with People. “I think it has presented itself in my relationships and at work and everything.”

11. Cat Burns

Image Image Credit Stuart Wilson - ECB / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cat Burns Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

As mentioned earlier, some of the world’s most talented musicians live with ADHD, and that includes artists across the pond. Cat Burns, who most people might know for her singles “go” and “Free,” was diagnosed with ADHD in 2021. Two years later, she shared on X that she was also diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. She exemplified how much finally having these answers can change people’s lives, saying that now her “whole life just makes sense.”