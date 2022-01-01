Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just one of the best players in the NBA — he’s one of the most distinct. Known for his silky handle, clutch scoring and Houdini-like ability to get to the rim, the Toronto-born guard has evolved from a quiet lottery pick into a global icon with MVP credentials. But there’s more to SGA than the highlight reels and box scores. Off the court, he’s just as calculated, pulling off fashion statements that have landed him front row at Paris Fashion Week and within the pages of GQ Magazine. He doesn’t use a stylist, yet consistently makes best-dressed lists. He’s Converse Basketball’s Creative Director. Drake has shown him love courtside. And despite the glitz, Shai stays grounded — marrying his longtime partner, becoming a father and elevating Canadian basketball on the world stage. Even the 6 God had to pay homage.

SGA’s journey has been filled with quiet determination and headline-worthy moments. He’s the kind of player who can put up 40 on any given night, then show up to the arena looking like a runway model. He’s also the rare star who draws fouls like a vet, but rarely complains to refs. And through it all, he’s remained unapologetically himself.

With plenty of life in his athletic career, he managed to add “NBA champion” to his resume, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers. He’s also part of an elite club of players — next to the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal — who earned the MVP, scoring title and Finals MVP awards in a single season.

Check out 13 other fun facts that reveal the layers behind the legend and prove why SGA is truly one of one.

1. He didn’t make his high school team at first

Back in Hamilton, Ontario, a ninth-grade SGA got cut from the St. Thomas More junior squad and was placed on the "midget" team instead. Not exactly a varsity glow-up. But instead of quitting, he led that team to a city championship—proof that greatness can grow from rejection.

2. He once dropped a 20-20-10 triple-double — as a guard

In one season, Shai recorded 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game against the Timberwolves, becoming the youngest NBA player to notch a 20-20-10 triple-double since Magic Johnson. Did we mention he’s 6’6” and a guard?

3. He cut his hair — and immediately leveled up

When he first arrived at Kentucky, Shai had long hair. After a sluggish start to the season, he cut it — and soon after, his breakout began. He became a starter, won SEC Tournament MVP, and never looked back. Coincidence or superstition? Either way, it worked.

4. He was drafted by the Hornets... and traded minutes later

SGA was taken 11th overall by Charlotte in the 2018 NBA Draft, only to be shipped immediately to the Clippers for Miles Bridges and picks. That deal didn’t age well. Bridges is solid, but Shai’s a franchise-altering MVP.

5. Doc Rivers begged not to trade him — but Kawhi overruled

When Kawhi Leonard demanded the Clippers acquire Paul George, OKC asked for Gilgeous-Alexander. Doc Rivers later admitted he tried to talk management out of it. But Kawhi got his way. In hindsight, OKC came out on top.

6. He became MVP, Finals MVP and scoring champ — all in one season

In 2025, Shai averaged 32.7 points, led the Thunder to a 68–14 record, and won both MVP and Finals MVP. Only Kareem, MJ and Shaq had done that before him. He’s in rare air now, and even rarer for being the only Canadian ever to pull it off.

7. He won Canada its first FIBA World Cup medal

In 2023, SGA led Team Canada to a bronze at the FIBA World Cup and earned All-Tournament Team honors. It was Canada’s first major basketball medal since 1936 — and he helped break an Olympic drought the same year.

8. He once bought a mansion from a crypto scammer — and had to flee

SGA unknowingly bought a home linked to "Crypto King" Aiden Pleterski. When angry investors started showing up at the door, he sued the seller and, after some fighting, got the deal reversed. Real-life Monopoly, with actual danger.

9. He became a father and an MVP within two months

Shai married longtime partner Hailey Summers in February 2024. Their first child was born in April. By June, he was MVP, Finals MVP, and NBA champ. That’s a wild Q2.

10. He turned down Shaq to stay with Converse

As his Converse deal neared its end, Shaquille O’Neal tried to recruit him to Reebok. Instead, Shai re-upped with Converse and became Creative Director with his own signature sneaker line. Shaq would later admit being “hurt” by the rejection.

11. He led the league in free throws made — but never in attempts

From 2022 to 2025, SGA topped the NBA in total free throws made. But he’s never led the league in attempts (Notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo did for the 2024-2025 season). Translation? He gets fouled smart, not sloppy. They don’t call Shai the “free throw merchant” for nothing.

12. He’s a one-man fashion army — no stylist needed

SGA was named GQ’s Most Stylish Man in 2022 and has walked Paris Fashion Week. He’s done all of that without a stylist, proving that his tunnel fits aren’t curated — they’re just him.

13. His mom ran in the Olympics, too

Charmaine Gilgeous represented Antigua and Barbuda in the 400 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. She passed the speed gene down. Now her son is carrying the torch — just on the hardwood instead of the track.