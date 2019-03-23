Image Image Credit Chris Saucedo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaquille O’Neal Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Shaquille O’Neal has lived the kind of life that sounds almost made up. Sure, he’s a four-time NBA champion, a league MVP and a Hall of Famer — but that's just one chapter of the story. Outside of basketball, Shaq practically turned real life into an open-world video game, where every new opportunity becomes a wild side quest. Some athletes take a victory lap after retirement. Shaq took a jetpack into orbit.

Over the years, Big Diesel rapped alongside legit Hip Hop legends, served as a real-life police officer and even earned a doctorate degree. He’s jumped headfirst into business, film, professional wrestling and pretty much any arena you can think of — usually leaving an oversized footprint while doing it. Shaq accepts these unexpected life missions and dominates them, often with the same humor and swagger he had when breaking backboards in his rookie season.

Even after hanging up his jersey, he stayed front and center as an NBA analyst (setting off endless memes and YouTube clips in the process), pop culture figure and brand machine. Here’s a deep dive into some of the wildest, funniest and most impressive side missions that the Shaq has pulled off so far.

1. Becoming a platinum-selling rapper

When Shaq entered the rap game, most thought it would be a typical athlete vanity project. Instead, Shaq Diesel went platinum, powered by hits like “I’m Outstanding” and features from Phife Dawg and Def Jef. His flow wasn’t half-bad either: Shaq took the craft seriously, setting himself apart from the usual celebrity cash-ins. He even earned co-signs from rap icons along the way (including The Notorious B.I.G.), making him one of the few NBA players whose rap career actually had real credibility. Later albums like Shaq-Fu: Da Return proved he wasn’t just a one-album wonder, either.

2. Acting in a cult classic (for better or worse)

Shaq’s foray into Hollywood delivered mixed results, to put it mildly. In Kazaam, he played a rapping genie who grants three wishes to a struggling kid. The film bombed critically, but it became a bizarre cult classic over time, partly because of how strange — and strangely charming — it was. Then came Steel, where Shaq played a superhero inspired by DC Comics, swinging a massive hammer in clunky armor. Even when the reviews were brutal, Shaq’s natural charisma worked for the fans.

3. Earning a doctorate degree

Shaq earned his Doctorate in Education from Barry University, officially becoming Dr. O’Neal. Unlike many celebrity honorary degrees, Shaq’s was fully earned through completed coursework, a written dissertation on leadership, and the official commencement walk in a custom-sized gown. His motivation wasn’t just personal achievement; Shaq spoke often about wanting to set an example for his children and fans. Naturally, he celebrated the accomplishment with humor by calling himself “Dr. Shaq” everywhere he went.

4. Launching a career as DJ Diesel

Not content with just dominating Hip Hop, Shaq dove into the EDM world under the name DJ Diesel. He’s spun massive sets at festivals like Tomorrowland, Lost Lands and Shaq’s Fun House, an event he created to combine music and carnival-style partying. His live shows bring the same energy he used to bring to slam dunks — a mix of brute force, surprising finesse and a whole lot of showmanship. One of his signature moves? Jumping into mosh pits with the crowd, towering over them while the bass drops.

5. Becoming a certified police officer

Shaq didn’t treat his police work as a vanity title. He trained hard, went on real patrols and often spoke about his dream of becoming a full-time sheriff or police chief. Over the years, he’s served as a reserve officer in cities like Miami, Tempe and Los Angeles. Beyond just wearing the badge, Shaq talked about using his platform to bridge gaps between communities and law enforcement. For him, serving was no publicity stunt.

6. Owning a massive business empire

Behind the jokes and dance moves, Shaq is a savvy businessman. He invested early in companies like Five Guys, where he reportedly owned 155 franchises at one point, along with Auntie Anne’s pretzels, car washes and fitness centers. His portfolio stretches into Papa John’s restaurants, where he became a board member and spokesman after the company faced a high-profile controversy. He’s also launched his own brands, including Big Chicken and the Shaq-a-licious line of cereals, snacks and treats. Speaking of successful brands...

7. Dropping a shoe line to help kids afford sneakers

After being confronted by a mother who criticized his expensive Reebok sneakers, Shaq made a major pivot. He ended his partnership with the brand and launched his own affordable shoe line, mainly sold through Walmart and other retailers. According to Shaq, the line sold over 400 million pairs to date, helping generations of kids access stylish, quality shoes without breaking the bank.

8. Taking over the big screen in commercials

It feels like you can’t watch TV for more than 10 minutes without seeing Shaq selling something. From Icy Hot patches and The General insurance to Gold Bond lotions, Buick sedans and Ring home security, he’s the face of dozens of brands. Shaq’s secret weapon? He’s in on the joke. He knows he’s larger than life and uses his sense of humor to make ads memorable rather than cringeworthy. His endorsements feel authentic because, as he’s said many times, he only endorses products he actually uses. That realness, combined with his charisma, turned Shaq into a marketing machine.

9. Wrestling in the WWE and AEW

A longtime wrestling fan, Shaq made appearances in WWE over the years but truly left his mark in AEW. During a chaotic tag-team match, Shaq took a brutal bump through a ringside table, stunning the crowd and showing surprising toughness. He threw punches, took slams and worked the crowd like a natural. After the match, Shaq disappeared into an ambulance, WWE-style, further solidifying his place in wrestling lore.

10. Building a podcasting brand

In addition to dominating TV screens, Shaq found a way to connect with fans through “The Big Podcast.” The show quickly built a loyal following, thanks to its mix of sports talk, pop culture commentary and plenty of Shaq’s signature humor. He’s interviewed everyone from fellow athletes and entertainers to unexpected guests, blending insightful conversations with jokes and wild storytelling. The podcast also gave Shaq a space to open up about personal experiences, from his business moves to lessons he’s learned off the court.

11. Taking a front office role at Sacramento State

Shaq decided to step in to guide young athletes and bring serious basketball strategy to Sacramento State’s program. The general manager role he took on included recruiting, mentorship and building a winning culture from the ground up. It was a natural extension of his lifelong passion for youth development, a cause he’s championed through camps, scholarships and community work.