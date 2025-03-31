Image Image Credit Screenshot from “NOKIA” Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Let’s be honest: No one loves a reset button more than Drake. After weathering the storm that was his 2024-2025 season thus far — complete with lawsuits, chart battles and a public feud with Kendrick Lamar that felt like Hip Hop’s version of Avengers: Infinity War — The Boy seems to be leaning into joy, nostalgia and light shade with his new video for “NOKIA.” The track is taken from his and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s well-received chart-topper, Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

The black-and-white visual, directed by Theo Skudra and shot in full-blown IMAX (because of course it was), feels like a mix of Carnival, “Hotline Bling” throwbacks and (maybe) a masterclass in how to clap back without ever raising your voice. Whether he’s busting TikTok-worthy moves, flexing his friends list or sending cryptic messages via vintage phone games and phone towers, Drake’s back in his calculated, charismatic bag.

Check out five notable takeaways from his “NOKIA” video — because, presumably, nothing that exists within the four-minute clip should be considered accidental. Also, don't be surprised if the single manages to dethrone Lamar’s “luther” from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the coming weeks.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes a cameo and a statement

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander strolled into the video wearing a Vaffanculo jacket and slinging unreleased Converse SHAI 001s like it’s casual. More than just a sneaker drop, the Canadian link-up felt like a stylish, if not subliminal, counter to Lamar’s DeMar DeRozan co-sign in “Not Like Us.” It's as if Drake is telling the camera, “You’ve got your MVP? I’ve got mine.”

2. It’s giving “Hotline Bling” and “Toosie Slide” with the dance moves

Remember when Drake’s “dad dancing” in a colored box ruled the internet? “NOKIA” updates that energy with tight choreography, latex-clad dancers and some TikTok-ready footwork from Drizzy himself. Is it smooth? That's arguable. But is it iconic? Absolutely. This is “Hotline Bling” with a Carnival twist and just enough awkwardness to make it feel intentional.

3. Yes, he really shot this in IMAX

As explained by Forbes, Skudra went full film nerd and shot “NOKIA” on IMAX cameras, a format typically reserved for Marvel movies and space documentaries. Given how expensive such a recording could be just to develop, it’s a bold choice for a party visual, but Drake’s never been shy about investing in aesthetics. It’s giving high-budget grayscale chic.

4. The owls are not caged — they’re free and all-seeing

If you recall, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” clip ended with an owl being trapped in a cage. Drake’s ended with six owls perched high on what appeared to be a phone tower. Coincidence? Sure. But also... no. It’s a very “I’m still here, still watching and still winning” image — subtle enough to deny, yet obvious enough to stir up debate.

5. Snake game, but make it a metaphor

If you thought the Nokia Snake game was just a cute throwback, think again. As LED walls pulse with slithering graphics, Drake seemed to be referencing all the betrayal and backstabbing he's endured. A visual reminder that even when he’s partying, he's still keeping tabs on the snakes in the grass.