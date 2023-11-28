Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is known for many things, but his propensity to add thinly veiled toxicity to his songs is one of his most understated skills. Since the beginning of his career, the self-proclaimed Certified Lover Boy has found impressive and hilarious ways to address his disdain for other men who occupy the lives of the women he is most fond of. This ability reached new heights when he paired up with Hip Hop’s toxic king, Future, on their Billboard chart-topping collaborative LP, What A Time To Be Alive. Together, the RIAA Diamond-certified duo unleashed elite-level dirty mackin' lines that helped further cement both as two of the best in their genre.

The “First Person Shooter” rapper has always name-dropped women in his songs, but as his career developed, the lines stirred the pot more and more. Drizzy has shared bars that addressed his relationships with several A-list stars, and his rap peers have all responded to Drake’s dirty mackin’ differently, with many speculating it’s part of what led to one of the biggest beefs in Hip Hop history.

In honor of the 6 God’s undeniable game, we compiled a list of the best examples of Drake dirty mackin' during his storied career for you to enjoy!

1. 4PM in Calabasas

Best known for his elevated lyrical ability on this time stamp series, the “God’s Plan” rapper took it to another level on this fiery diss track. While most people were focused on his subliminal lines toward some of Hip Hop’s elite, the dirty mackin’ bars were in full effect throughout the song. He reached peak bravado when he alluded to stealing a man’s significant other and her being happily “kidnapped.”

Key Lyrics: They even hit my line like, “Where you been at?” / It's always on some s**t like, "When can I get a favor?" or "Where my b**ch at?"/ Like I'm about to tell you where she been at/ Costa Careyes, I got her kidnapped / She ain't sorry and I ain't sorry, it's too late for sorry”

2. Another Late Night

Drake has sent many jabs towards ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on various occasions. None were more direct than the shot he took on his Lil Yachty-assisted For All The Dogs standout “Another Late Night.” On the track, he utilized the “Fashion Killa” rapper’s nickname to play on the fact that he is serious about the beef while effectively looking to humble a woman acting “Hollywood” in his presence.

Key Lyrics: I ain't Pretty Flacko, b**ch, this s**t get really rocky, ayy, what? D**n, what? / Dirty how I did him in the Wraith, what? / Say she actin' Hollywood, this ain't LA, no way”

3. Back To Back

While Drake has always leaned on mentioning the women in his detractors’ lives to get under their skin, he has never had more success doing so than when he used Nicki Minaj’s status against the Philadelphia recording artist. The emcee cleverly used Meek Mill opening for Minaj on her sold-out tour as the perfect jab toward the male ego, leaving fans chanting the verse of the Grammy-nominated diss track for the whole summer.

Key Lyrics: “You love her, then you gotta give the world to her / Is that a world tour or your girl's tour? / I know that you gotta be a thug for her / This ain't what she meant when she told you to open up more”

4. Days In The East

Even on Drake’s loosie tracks, he leaves fans with Instagram captions and toxic lines to send to their exes. On “Days In The East,” he reached rare form, illustrating to a woman that her current situation was not helping her as much as he would. While dirty mackin’ has been going on in music for decades, Drake found a way to make it sound like butter every time.

Key Lyrics: “Told you 'bout givin' him chances on chances on chances / He's not holdin' you down, he's holdin' you back right now”

5. For Free

“For Free” was a dangerous record because it was a hit song. Simultaneously, fans who were not as knowledgeable about Drake’s escapades could’ve missed his subtle wordplay. Following Drake’s beef with Meek Mill, he used “For Free” to slightly allude to dating “DJ Drama’s girl” before moving on to better. When asked about it in an interview with Genius, the Generation Now co-founder stated, “He’s never met my girl. He doesn’t know my girl, so I don’t think he was talking to me. My girl doesn’t even really feel his music like that. She be telling me, ‘Yo, turn that off. I’m tired of hearing Drake.’” The two have since rekindled their friendship and have left their beef in the past.

Key Lyrics: “And, yeah, I need it all right now / Last year I had drama, girl, not right now / I would never go and chat what we talkin' about / You the only one I know could fit it all in her — man”

6. F**king Fans

Drake tapped into a different level of destructiveness on wax with his Certified Lover Boy B-side “F**king Fans.” In the song, he suggested that he knows the woman he’s speaking on is not truly happy.

Key Lyrics: “We both getting rich, but the trust getting broke / Tear me down with words, but I know that's how you cope / Cover up a lot, can't cover up your soul / Know you're not happy, girl, everybody know”

7. Jaded

Drake may be the “Petty King” after all. On “Jaded,” the talented crooner teamed up with Ty Dolla Sign to make one of his best-received R&B records ever. Drake discredits an ex-lover's current partner, stating that she is with someone who is far less successful than he is. The scorned recording artist dragged the new couple, even going as far as asking how she could keep a straight face around her new boyfriend.

Key Lyrics: “You played me, you played me, you played me / Lowdown, dirty, shameful, crazy / I need to know how the new n**ga you got does the same thing... I do for a living, but is way less wavy / How you even managin' to keep straight faces?”

8. Life Is Good

Anytime Drake pairs up with Future, his toxicity reaches new heights. On their RIAA Diamond-certified banger “Life Is Good,” the 6 God sets the tone by scoffing at the notion that a woman was ordering wine by the glass at a restaurant when he would never do less than a bottle. Later in the verse, he shared one of his most IG caption-friendly lyrics, rapping, “B**ch, this is fame, not clout” before passing off the track to his partner-in-rhyme, Future. Only Drake could start a verse by pleading for a text back before boasting about his social status while making it all sound amazing.

Key Lyrics: “Know you see my texts, baby, please say some' / Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh? / N**gas gotta move off my release day, huh / B**ch, this is fame, not clout”

9. Middle of the Ocean

“Middle of the Ocean” very well could have been the final straw for tennis legend and cultural icon Serena Williams, who later decided to join Kendrick Lamar during his halftime performance of “Not Like Us” at Super Bowl LIX. On the song, Drake sends a direct diss toward her husband, calling him a groupie before aiming a more general jab at a woman in his life who received -- what he believed to be -- lackluster gestures for her birthday. It’s no secret that Drizzy is well off, but dissing bottle service and party buses was one of his most insane flexes.

Key Lyrics: “For your birthday, your boyfriend got a party bus / Bottle signs, club lines, should've come with us / We left that s**t in '09 when we was comin' up / I mean, these just my suggestions of course”

10. SMALL TOWN FAME

Fans speculated that “SMALL TOWN FAME” is about a girl Drake allegedly dated who moved on to Dillon Brooks. In what seems to be harmless hope for closure, the 6 God dropped an elite dirty mackin’ bar that, if fans are right, takes aim at the Houston Rockets shooting guard.

Key Lyrics: “You somewhere on house arrest pretending you in love / Exfoliate that n**ga that you with, he a scrub / Like, I wanna know what's up, what happened to us? / Your new n**ga pretend to be the man”