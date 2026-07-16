Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images, Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images, and Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Simone Biles, Jalen Brunson, Alysa Liu, and Jordan Clarkson attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York served as the backdrop for the 2026 awards ceremony.

Jalen Brunson earned Best NBA Player and Terence Crawford secured Best Fighter for the third time during the 34th annual show.

Athletes and entertainers showcased a mix of tailored suits, statement gowns, and coordinated couple looks throughout the night.

On June 15, sports’ biggest stars descended on the 2026 ESPY Awards, which took place in the David H. Koch Theater at New York's Lincoln Center. Between a meteoric year for several women’s sports and absolutely thrilling NBA and NFL seasons, the 34th annual ceremony arrived with plenty of anticipation, along with many celebrities and athletes dressed to impress.

Jalen Brunson — who led the New York Knicks to the 2026 championship — walked away with Best NBA Player and Best Championship Performance, while Terence Crawford earned Best Fighter for the third time. Holding it down for the ladies, figure skater Alysa Liu won Best Breakthrough Athlete for her incredible performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Without further ado, scroll below to see the best-dressed celebrities, athletes, and couples from the 2026 ESPYs red carpet.

1. Monica McNutt

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Monica McNutt attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Before taking on her pre-show hosting duties, Monica McNutt, who graced our list of the best women sportscasters, brought fringe to the red carpet. She wore a lavender bandage dress with strappy heels and thin bracelets on both wrists.

2. Terence Crawford

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Terence Crawford at The 2026 ESPYS held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Square on July 15, 2026 in New York, New York Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Of course, Terence Crawford wasn’t about to miss out on the fun! The Best Fighter winner arrived in a striped navy suit, skipping the tie in favor of an open-collar white shirt and a red belt for a pop of color. The men were represented well at the 2026 ESPYs, to say the least.

3. Dwight Howard

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Dwight Howard attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Dwight Howard revealing he shaved off his dreads in a few months prior definitely wasn’t on our 2026 bingo card, but we must say, the new look suits him. The NBA legend stepped out in a black blazer and matching suit pants sans a shirt underneath. Instead, he let his owl chest tattoo and stack of gold necklaces do all the talking.

4. Jayson Tatum

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jayson Tatum attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

While most of the guys wore suits (it is an award show, after all), Jayson Tatum proved that wasn’t the only option, especially when you've got shoulders and biceps like that. The Boston Celtics star fittingly arrived in shades of green, save for his shoes.

5. Jarron Collins and Elsa Marie Collins

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jarron Collins and Elsa Marie Collins attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Blue looks so good on the Collins family! Jarron Collins and his wife, Elsa Marie, coordinated on the red carpet ahead of his twin brother, Jason Collins, being posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his impact on LGBTQ+ visibility in professional sports.

6. French Montana

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt French Montana attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

In case you didn’t notice, pinstripes definitely seemed to be the memo of the night. French Montana popped out in a white suit with black bottoms (a decision we can definitely get behind) and finished the look with a navy paisley-print tie. Hip Hop was in the building at the 2026 ESPYs, with Fat Joe and Slick Rick also walking the carpet.

7. Chiney Ogwumike

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chiney Ogwumike attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Our girl Chiney Ogwumike never lets us down, whether we’re talking sports or her jaw-dropping looks. Case in point: the ESPN analyst and host arrived in a floor-length red gown covered in black leopard spots and embellishments. Definitely one of our favorite fashion moments from the entire evening.

8. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Karl-Anthony Towns brought his partner, Jordyn Woods, along as his plus-one. She matched his fly in an Oscar de la Renta dress, which we must say looked incredibly fabulous on her.

9. Alysa Liu

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alysa Liu attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Alysa Liu’s plunging gown was a perfect 10, in our opinion. Photos hardly do the backless number (or the Olympic gold medalist's beauty) enough justice. The cross pendant and black ring were the perfect finishing touches!

10. Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

That’s Mr. and Mrs. Owens, thank you very much! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens went the neutral route, which we totally ship. Her strapless gown featured a thigh-high slit and gorgeous train, while the NFL star’s chocolate brown suit was topped off with a detailed brooch.

11. Sunisa Lee

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sunisa Lee attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The lady in red did not miss! Suni Lee’s face card never declines, and when it came to her strapless red dress at the 2026 ESPYs, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

12. Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks Brunson

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson and Dr. Ali Marks Brunson attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Jalen Brunson and his wifey, Ali Marks, kept things classic in black and white. It definitely wasn’t one of the most intricate looks of the night, but when you’re taking home the coveted Best NBA Player award, you don’t have to do too much.

13. Jordan Clarkson

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan Clarkson attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Everyone from the Knicks showed up and showed out, if you ask us, Jordan Clarkson included. We’re loving how he went with a leather jacket and wide-leg trousers. The shooting guard is hands down one of the best-dressed players in the NBA, and as seen above, he isn’t afraid to switch things up on the red carpet.

14. Russell Wilson

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Russell Wilson attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Russell Wilson without Ciara by his side on the red carpet is like peanut butter without jelly — but every now and then, one of them has to fly solo. Fortunately, the NFL champion, who retired just a month before the award show, held his own. He wore a blue zebra-print tuxedo jacket with black trousers, a white shirt, and a black bow tie.

15. Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim

Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US snowboarder Chloe Kim and US pro-football defensive end Myles Garrett attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on July 15, 2026. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim confirming they were an item might’ve been one of the best things to happen because, ever since, we’ve been getting one great couples look after another. At the ceremony, the NFL star ditched the suit jacket and paired a white button-up shirt with black dress pants, while Kim wore a dark red gown.

16. Damar Hamlin

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Damar Hamlin attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

While many attendees seemed to have black, gray, or navy at the top of mind, Damar Hamlin went in a different direction. Wearing sneakers with an all-white suit may be a faux pas to some, but hey, it’s a ceremony full of professional athletes. What better place to get away with it?

17. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Ayesha Curry’s black Christian Siriano dress looks like something you’d spot at the Madame Web premiere, and we mean that in the best way possible! Steph Curry, on the other hand, opted for a pinstripe suit featuring pants with a baggy fit. The Golden State Warriors champion was notably honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for the positive impact of the power couple's "Eat Learn Play" foundation.

18. Saddiq Bey

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Saddiq Bey attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Another pinstripe look we completely loved. Saddiq Bey represented the New Orleans Pelicans well, serving a lot of swag on the red carpet. The frames and earrings were great finishing touches, too.

19. Crystal Dunn

Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Crystal Dunn attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Soccer champion Crystal Dunn opted for a chic and simple LBD look. The bubble hem, silver jewelry, and sparkly heels suited her perfectly.

20. Kevin Hart

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Kevin Hart was among the many presenters of the night, so of course he made sure to look the part. Standing out from most of the other male attendees, the comedian wore a plain white tee underneath his champagne-colored suit instead of a dress shirt.