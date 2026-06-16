Image Image Credit Anadolu/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks and Victor Wembanyama (1) of San Antonio Spurs in action during the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on June 8, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson said his parents and leadership mindset helped him avoid retaliating after Victor Wembanyama shoved him during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The play did not result in a foul call, but Jalen said he chose to stay composed rather than risk hurting his team in a pivotal moment.

The NBA champion connected that steady approach to his pregame routine and his relationship with his father, Knicks assistant Rick Brunson.

Jalen Brunson is sharing how he stayed composed during one of the most heated moments of the 2026 NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks captain appeared on “The View” after helping bring the NBA championship trophy back to New York for the first time in 53 years. During the interview, Whoopi Goldberg brought up the Game 3 exchange in which San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama shoved Jalen to the ground.

Goldberg asked how the Knicks captain managed not to immediately retaliate after the play, which she noted did not result in a call.

“I think it starts, honestly, with my parents, how they raised me,” the MSG star said. “I’ll start there.”

He continued by explaining that the stakes of the moment forced him to think beyond his immediate reaction. “Everyone catches a retaliation, so I wanted to,” he admitted. “But at the same time, I knew that being a leader, understanding the moment, understanding the situation, you kind of have to keep your composure.”

Jalen added that his approach is built around staying steady regardless of the circumstances.

“No matter when it’s being too high or being too low, you’ve got to stay even-keeled,” he said. “And that’s something that I’ve had for the longest time. I don’t know how I did in that moment, but I did.”

Jalen Brunson talks family, focus, and NBA Finals pressure

The face of New York basketball also connected that same mindset to his pregame routine. When asked about listening to Justin Bieber before games, he said he has been doing so since 2016, when he won a national championship at Villanova.

“I’m a type of person who kind of needs to be level,” Jalen explained. “I don’t need to be hyped before the game. I kind of need to be leveled.”

Image Image Credit Ronald Cortes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks and his father Rick Brunson embrace after the victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

The Finals MVP also reflected on his relationship with his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson. After the championship-clinching win, the two shared an emotional hug on the court. Jalen said the last four years in New York marked the most consecutive time they had spent together in his life, noting that he grew up moving around while his father played on non-guaranteed NBA contracts.