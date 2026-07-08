Image Image Credit Angelina Katsanis / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans of the New York Knicks had to wait 53 long years before their team could finally sit at the pinnacle of the NBA again. So, naturally, when the Knicks became the 2026 NBA champions, the joy felt throughout New York City was palpable. After besting the Spurs in five games, fans took to the streets to celebrate, even though the actual team won it all in San Antonio. The smiles on their faces as they celebrated their home team on June 18 during the official celebratory parade were unforgettable. The event will live on forever in photos, videos, and in the heart and soul of the city.

The city was humming with orange and blue elation as the procession started near Bowling Green, traveled up the Canyon of Heroes, and ended at City Hall. So many people crowded the streets that many didn’t even actually see the team go by — with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in hand.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was also widely praised for the speech he delivered that day. “This is our city,” he expressed. “This is our team. For 53 years we watched. For 53 years we waited. Now we've won.” Keep scrolling below for some amazing highlights from the day. Winning looks good on the city.

1. Mayor Mamdani in the House

Image Image Credit Craig T Fruchtman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayor and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks are seen on a float during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was just another fan, but he was also a fan who got to ride on the float and kick it with OG Anunoby and the other Knicks players.

2. Tracy Morgan represents

Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tracy Morgan celebrates during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tracy Morgan is definitely battling Spike Lee for that No. 1 Knicks fan spot, respectfully.

3. KAT with the hardware

Image Image Credit Angelina Katsanis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and the Bob Cousy Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Karl-Anthony Towns, also known as KAT, definitely understood the assignment: show off the championship hardware as much as possible.

4. Big Pat

Image Image Credit Craig T Fruchtman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Patrick Ewing celebrates during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Patrick Ewing is a beloved Knicks player who made it to the NBA Finals, but didn't get over the mountaintop to win it all. Nevertheless, this Knicks championship was just as much for him as any current player. Way to go, Big Pat!

5. Spike was here

Image Image Credit NDZ/Star Max/GC Images / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Spike Lee is seen at the New York Knicks ticker-tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Speaking of Spike Lee, there was no doubt that the courtside regular would be at the championship parade. Of course.

6. Knicks fans for life

Image Image Credit Stephanie Keith / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fans climb a lamp post near a sign renaming Broadway as "Champions Way" during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Knicks fans were outside in droves, so watching the team go by wasn't an easy task. While we don't recommend it, lightposts were used for better views because getting to see your favorite players is serious business.

7. The King Of New York

Image Image Credit NDZ/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson is seen at the New York Knicks ticker-tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Star point guard Jalen Brunson's brilliant play, especially when closing out games, earned him NBA Finals MVP honors. Well deserved, sir.

8. With the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy

Image Image Credit Angelina Katsanis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The world is theirs — from NBA All-Stars to NBA champions, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Put this photo in the Louvre.

9. All love for the Knicks

Image Image Credit Angelina Katsanis / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jose Alvarado #5 of the New York Knicks celebrates during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brooklyn native Jose Alvarado won a championship playing for the home team. Talk about a storybook moment becoming true.

10. Parade bird's-eye view

Image Image Credit Caleb Bowlin / Contributor viaGetty Images Image Alt Fans cheer for the New York Knicks as a float with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, OG Anunoby and teammates passes by during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The orange and blue seemed to stretch from the skies to every street in New York City. What a time.