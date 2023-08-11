Image Image Credit Scott Gries / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nas and JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

New York City is where it all began. The birthplace of Hip Hop and home to some of the genre’s most iconic artists, the Big Apple has been celebrated in countless songs that pay homage to its streets, hustle, and undeniable cultural legacy. From Harlem to Brooklyn to the Bronx, every borough has its stories, anthems, and its own legends. These songs aren’t just music; they’re time capsules that reflect New York’s energy, grit, and influence on the world. Whether through boom-bap beats, introspective rhymes, or soulful R&B hooks, these tracks remind us why New York is more than a city — it’s Hip Hop’s heart and soul.

1. Empire State of Mind by JAY-Z featuring Alicia Keys

When it comes to New York anthems, “Empire State of Mind” reigns as a top pick. Released in 2009 on JAY-Z’s The Blueprint 3, this iconic collaboration with Alicia Keys celebrates the spirit of NYC with cinematic grandeur. Hov’s verses paint a vivid picture of the city’s highs and lows, shouting out landmarks like Broadway, Tribeca, and Harlem while celebrating New York’s status as a land of opportunity. A. Keys’ soaring chorus, “Concrete jungle where dreams are made of,” elevates the song into an anthem of ambition and triumph. “Empire State of Mind” has become a modern classic, embodying the pride, dreams, and relentless hustle of the Big Apple.

2. N.Y. State of Mind by Nas

This unforgettable offering from Nas is a gritty, poetic masterpiece that captures the raw reality of life in New York. Released in 1994 on his groundbreaking debut album, Illmatic, the track features DJ Premier’s haunting production and Nas’ razor-sharp lyricism. Lines like “I never sleep 'cause sleep is the cousin of death” perfectly reflect the Big Apple’s relentless energy and constant motion. The revered emcee paints vivid imagery of Queensbridge and the struggles of inner-city life, making “N.Y. State of Mind” a cornerstone of East Coast Hip Hop. The track stands as a timeless anthem, reminding the world of New York’s role as the epicenter of raw, unfiltered rap.

3. Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G.

“Juicy” is more than a song — it’s a rags-to-riches story that celebrates the American dream, Brooklyn-style. Released in 1994 on Ready to Die, Biggie’s iconic debut album, “Juicy” reflects his journey from the streets of Bedford-Stuyvesant to becoming one of Hip Hop’s greatest storytellers. Over a smooth beat that samples Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit,” The Notorious B.I.G. delivers heartfelt lyrics that pay homage to his come-up, shouting out staples like the “Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis” era of his youth. “Juicy” is an anthem of hope, success, and triumph, immortalizing Brooklyn and Biggie’s legacy as a New York legend.

4. New York, New York by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Released in 1983, “New York, New York” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is a classic that showcases the early days of Hip Hop while offering a raw perspective on the city. The track explores the challenges of life in New York during a time of struggle, from poverty to crime, but it’s laced with an undeniable sense of pride. Grandmaster Flash’s innovative production and Melle Mel’s powerful storytelling highlight the duality of New York: A city of dreams and harsh realities. This anthem is a reflection of Hip Hop’s roots and the Big Apple’s role in shaping the genre.

5. Shook Ones, Pt. II by Mobb Deep

Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Pt. II” is a classic that embodies the gritty, unrelenting energy of New York’s streets. Released in 1995 on The Infamous, the track features Havoc’s haunting production and Prodigy’s chilling lyricism. With lines like “Ain’t no such thing as halfway crooks,” the song became a rallying cry for authenticity in the rap game. Mobb Deep’s vivid storytelling captures the struggles and survival of life in Queens, creating a track that resonates with anyone familiar with the challenges of inner-city living. “Shook Ones, Pt. II” is a timeless masterpiece that solidifies New York’s place as the home of hardcore rap.

6. New York by Ja Rule featuring Jadakiss and Fat Joe

“New York” is a powerful anthem of pride and unity. Released in 2004 on Ja Rule’s R.U.L.E., the track features legendary verses from Jadakiss and Fat Joe, who represent their respective boroughs with unapologetic swag. Over a hard-hitting beat, the trio declares their loyalty to New York with lines like, “I’m from New York, New York, I got a semi-automatic that spits next time if you talk.” The song radiates raw energy and celebrates the city’s toughness, serving as an ode to its resilience and unbreakable spirit.

7. Welcome to New York City by Cam’ron featuring JAY-Z

This hard-hitting offering celebrates the swag and hustle of the Big Apple. Released in 2002 on Cam’ron’s Come Home with Me, the track features a powerful guest verse from JAY-Z, who declares, “I ain't hard to find, you’ll catch me front and center, at the Knicks game, big chain in all my splendor, next to Spike if you pan left to right, I own Madison Square, catch me at the fight.” The song’s anthemic chorus and triumphant production embody the energy and ambition of New York. Cam’ron and Hov paint vivid pictures of the city’s streets, from Harlem to Brooklyn, making it a must-hear.

8. Where I’m From by JAY-Z

“Where I’m From” is a gritty drop that pays tribute to JAY-Z’s roots in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects. Released in 1997 on In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, the track captures the raw reality of growing up in Brooklyn, with Hov delivering unforgettable bars about the struggles and survival that shaped him. Lines like “I'm from where the hammers rung, news cameras never come” give listeners an unfiltered look into his environment, blending pride with a sense of hardship.

9. South Bronx by Boogie Down Productions

“South Bronx” is a foundational track that not only celebrates the birthplace of Hip Hop but also solidifies the Bronx as a vital part of New York City’s rap culture. Released in 1986 on Criminal Minded, KRS-One and Scott La Rock delivered a powerful anthem in response to the claim that Hip Hop originated outside of the borough. KRS-One’s sharp bars educate listeners on the Bronx’s cultural significance with lines like, “Because the South Bronx is where it all started.” The track helped establish Boogie Down Productions as pioneers of East Coast Hip Hop while immortalizing the Bronx as sacred ground for the genre and culture at large.

10. Uptown Anthem by Naughty by Nature

While Naughty by Nature hails from New Jersey, “Uptown Anthem” is a high-energy track that pays homage to the influence of Harlem. Released in 1991 as part of the Juice soundtrack, the song features a raw, up-tempo beat and Treach’s razor-sharp delivery. “Uptown Anthem” reflects the energy, hustle, and pride that Uptown Harlem brought to the Hip Hop world, serving as a shoutout to a key part of the city’s DNA.

11. Déjà Vu (Uptown Baby) by Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz

“Déjà Vu” gets the people going as soon as its unforgettable beat starts up. The nostalgic track shows love to the Bronx primarily but shouts out all of New York, so it’s a feel-good fan-favorite for those from the city. Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz spit on the chorus, “But if it wasn't for the Bronx, this rap s**t probably never would be going on, so tell me where you from? Uptown, baby, uptown, baby!” No lies told.

12. Lighters Up by Lil’ Kim

We couldn’t end this list without paying homage to the one and only Lil’ Kim, who delivered this undeniably infectious anthem. Appearing on her fourth studio album, The Naked Truth (which dropped just as the fashion and rap icon began her 2005 prison stint), “Lighters Up” provided a sense of unity among the boroughs and other big cities. It also reminded fans and critics alike of the grit and hardship Kim was raised around. “Brooklyn don't run, we run s**t!” she declared.

13. New York S**t by Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes’ “New York S**t” is both an anthem and a declaration. Produced by DJ Scratch and powered by Swizz Beatz’s rowdy hook, the track oozes pride with shoutouts to borough legends, iconic DJs and cultural staples from Timbs to Rucker Park. Busta’s bars are filled with street details and legacy nods, while the extended outro doubles as a who’s who of New York Hip Hop.

14. New York (Ya Out There?) by Rakim

With DJ Premier behind the boards and James Brown’s “Down and Out in New York City” chopped into something fierce, “New York (Ya Out There?)” stands as one of the most lyrical love letters ever penned to the five boroughs. Taken from The 18th Letter, the track contained razor-sharp bars detailing the hustle, hierarchy and heart of each neighborhood. From “blocks of big shots with big knots” to graffiti-covered trains and rooftop skylines, Rakim gives listeners a guided tour of the city’s culture and contradictions.

15. T.O.N.Y. (Top of New York) by Capone-N-Noreaga

With gritty bars, militant imagery and a haunting sample of Walter Jackson’s “Speak Her Name,” “T.O.N.Y.” is a Queens-bred street anthem that cemented The War Report as one of New York’s rawest rap documents. Produced by Nashiem Myrick and Carlos “6 July” Broady, the track paired Capone and Noreaga with Tragedy Khadafi for a three-headed lyrical assault drenched in Five-Percenter codes, prison slang and drug war metaphors.