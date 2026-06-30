Image Image Credit Angelina Katsanis / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayor and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks are seen on a float during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced temporary street co-namings honoring all 18 players from the Knicks’ 2026 championship roster.

The blue-and-orange signs stretch across Sixth and Seventh avenues in Manhattan and will remain up for four weeks.

The tribute follows the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973, capped by a dominant playoff run and Finals MVP performance from Jalen Brunson.

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani is making sure the New York Knicks' long-awaited championship season leaves its mark on the city long after the celebration ends.

On Monday (June 29), the New York mayor announced that all 18 players on the Knicks' 2026 NBA championship roster will be honored with temporary street co-namings across Manhattan. The blue and orange signs, installed along Sixth and Seventh avenues, pair each player's name and jersey number with a corresponding intersection. The signs will remain in place for four weeks.

"This championship is bigger than basketball. It represents what our city is capable of when the odds are stacked against us. For as long as we live, every New Yorker will remember the feeling of our city coming together — not because of tragedy or adversity, but out of joy and happiness," Mamdani said in a press release.

He continued, "This championship belongs to every fan who packed our parks and plazas and every neighbor who high-fived a stranger after another impossible comeback. These street signs are a tribute to the players who delivered the championship generations of fans waited their whole lives to see and the city that stood behind them every step of the way. Long after the confetti is gone, New Yorkers will be able to walk these streets and remember the team that brought our city so much joy. Knicks in five."

Every New York Knicks player now has a place on a Manhattan street

The commemorative signs stretch from Greenwich Village through Midtown, with each intersection matching a player's jersey number:

Jordan Clarkson (#00) — Sixth Avenue and West Houston Street

Dillon Jones (#1) — Sixth Avenue and Bleecker Street

Miles "Deuce" McBride (#2) — Sixth Avenue and Minetta Lane

Josh Hart (#3) — Sixth Avenue and West Third Street

Pacôme Dadiet (#4) — Sixth Avenue and West Fourth Street

Jose Alvarado (#5) — Sixth Avenue and Washington Place

OG Anunoby (#8) — Sixth Avenue and West Eighth Street

Kevin McCullar Jr. (#9) — Sixth Avenue and West Ninth Street

Jalen Brunson (#11) — Seventh Avenue South and West 11th Street

Tyler Kolek (#13) — Seventh Avenue and West 13th Street

Jeremy Sochan (#20) — Seventh Avenue and West 20th Street

Mitchell Robinson (#23) — Seventh Avenue and West 23rd Street

Mikal Bridges (#25) — Seventh Avenue and West 25th Street

Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) — Seventh Avenue and West 32nd Street

Landry Shamet (#44) — Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street

Trey Jemison III (#50) — Seventh Avenue and West 50th Street

Mohamed Diawara (#51) — Seventh Avenue and West 51st Street

Ariel Hukporti (#55) — Seventh Avenue and West 55th Street

How the New York Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years

The tribute follows one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history. As REVOLT previously reported, the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to capture the organization's first championship since 1973 and third NBA title overall. Brunson scored 45 points in the series-clinching victory and earned Finals MVP honors after leading New York to a 4-1 Finals win.

The title capped a dominant postseason in which the Knicks finished 16-3, repeatedly erased double-digit deficits and delivered comeback victories that energized fans throughout all five boroughs. According to the city, those unforgettable moments inspired thousands of New Yorkers to gather in parks, plazas and on sidewalks throughout the playoff run.

"This New York Knicks team brought so much life to our streets during their magical playoff run, so it's only right we return the favor," NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said in the release. "With each postseason win, more and more New Yorkers came together in the streets, on sidewalks and in plazas to watch the Knicks play and celebrate their improbable comebacks. New Yorkers will never forget this historic championship run or the players that brought them together for the most joyful 10 weeks we've ever experienced."