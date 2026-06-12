Image Image Credit Al Bello / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Og Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks reacts during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 08, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Manhattan officially proclaimed June 11 as "OG Anunoby Appreciation Day" following his Game 4 performance in the NBA Finals.

Anunoby scored 33 points, made seven 3-pointers, and added a late block and tip-in during the Knicks’ 29-point comeback.

New York holds a 3-1 series lead and is one win away from its first NBA championship since 1973.

The New York Knicks are one win away from an NBA championship, and OG Anunoby is getting recognized far beyond Madison Square Garden.

On Thursday (June 11), Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal officially proclaimed the date "OG Anunoby Appreciation Day" after the Knicks forward helped deliver one of the most memorable victories in franchise history. The honor came less than 24 hours after New York rallied from 29 points down to edge the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Per REVOLT's earlier reporting, the comeback was the largest in NBA Finals history and pushed the Knicks to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Anunoby played a major role in the rally, finishing with a playoff career-high 33 points while knocking down seven 3-pointers. He also delivered a crucial block on De'Aaron Fox in the closing seconds before tipping in Jalen Brunson's missed shot with 1.2 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Hoylman-Sigal said Anunoby's performance secured his place in Knicks history. "Last night, OG Anunoby distinguished himself as an all-time legend in both professional basketball and the New York Knicks franchise, helping the Knicks achieve the largest comeback in NBA Finals history," he said, according to PIX 11. "I'm proud to proclaim today, June 11, 2026 as 'OG Anunoby Appreciation Day' in recognition of his exceptional talent, selfless courage and relentless dedication to winning."

The proclamation also praised the 28-year-old’s impact on and off the court, highlighting his leadership, defensive excellence and contributions to the Knicks since arriving in New York.

There just might be an even bigger celebration in store for Knicks fans. With a 3-1 series advantage, the team is now one victory away from capturing its first NBA title since 1973. The Knicks and Spurs will meet Saturday (June 13) night in San Antonio, where a win would finally bring the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy back to New York.

How OG Anunoby became one of the NBA's top two-way players

Long before he became a Knicks fan favorite, Anunoby's basketball journey began far from New York. Born in London to Nigerian parents of Igbo descent, he moved to the United States when he was 4 years old and grew up in Jefferson City, Missouri. He developed into one of the state's top high school prospects before continuing his career at Indiana University. According to NBA.com, a knee injury cut short his sophomore season, but NBA scouts remained intrigued by his defensive instincts, athleticism and versatility.

The Toronto Raptors selected Anunoby as the No. 23 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. During his time in Toronto, he helped the franchise win the 2019 NBA championship and earned two NBA All-Defensive Second Team selections before being traded to New York in 2023. His ability to defend multiple positions while contributing offensively quickly made him a cornerstone of the Knicks' resurgence.

Now, after delivering one of the biggest plays in franchise history, Anunoby has something few athletes can claim: an official day named in his honor. And if the Knicks finish the job on Saturday, "OG Anunoby Appreciation Day" will hold an even bigger legacy for him and New York City.