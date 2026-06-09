Image Image Credit Saul Loeb/Contributor via Getty Images, Erick W. Rasco/Contributor via Getty Images, and Dustin Satloff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump sleeping, Jalen Brunson balling, and Cardi B performing at Game 3 of the Knicks-Spurs NBA finals Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Spurs defeated the Knicks 115-111 in NBA Finals Game 3, cutting New York’s series lead to 2-1.

President Donald Trump’s appearance at Madison Square Garden drew boos and sparked online debate.

Cardi B’s NBA Finals halftime show became a major talking point, fueling jokes and reactions across social media.

Madison Square Garden had several storylines surrounding NBA Finals Game 3 on Monday (June 8). The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks 115-111, cutting New York’s series lead to 2-1 and ending the team’s postseason winning streak. Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 32 points, while Jalen Brunson scored 32 for New York.

Away from the scoreboard, President Donald Trump’s appearance became one of the biggest talking points before, during, and after the game. Trump was shown inside the arena during the national anthem and was met with audible boos from the crowd. His attendance also brought added security around MSG, including street closures, pedestrian restrictions, and canceled watch parties near the arena.

Political pundit Isaiah Martin connected several of those points in one post on X. “Trump literally shut down New York and canceled watch parties just to fall asleep during the game and curse the Knicks to a loss smh. Generational L,” he wrote.

Another X user leaned into the same bad-luck storyline, writing, “The documentary 20 years from now about how a Knicks team had the chip in their hands, then Trump showed up for game 3 at home and it all crumbled … It’s going to be amazing.”

Cardi B’s halftime performance also became part of the online reaction cycle. One fan wrote, “Why y’all ain’t tell me Cardi B was at the game?” Another joked, “Knicks had Trump in the building and Cardi performed? There was no way a win was happening.” Others made mention of a joke NBA legend-turned-commentator Charles Barkley made during the broadcast regarding the Bronx star's physical appearance: "I don’t know about B’s, but they might be Cardi D’s."

Fans also debated what happened on the court

The reactions were not limited to Trump, Cardi, and other big-name attendees. Some viewers complained about the officiating, including one who wrote, “Love watching the NBA finals with New York Knicks versus the San Antonio refs.”

Another fan pushed back on blaming the whistle alone, writing that New York also had “stupid turnovers and too many missed open threes” while crediting San Antonio’s defense. That post added that the Knicks had “stagnant offense for the first time in a month.”

Still, not every Knicks fan treated the loss like a guaranteed downfall. One supporter wrote, “Knicks lost their first game since the NFL Draft and now people think they’ll collapse?!?!” before adding that the team only needs “two more wins in the next four games” to become champions.

Check out plenty of other reactions below.