Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing September 15, 2025 in Burbank, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cardi B won Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Hip Hop Song for “ErrTime,” and Best Hip Hop Album for AM I THE DRAMA?

She shared a video message after the show, thanking the American Music Awards (AMAs) and confirming she plans to attend and perform next year.

The latest trophies bring her career total at the AMAs to nine wins.

Cardi B swept the Hip Hop categories at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs). On Monday (May 25) night, the Bronx superstar won Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Hip Hop Song for “ErrTime,” and Best Hip Hop Album for her chart-topping sophomore effort, AM I THE DRAMA?

While Cardi unfortunately didn’t attend the Queen Latifah-hosted ceremony, she did issue both a promise — and, hilariously enough, a request — to the event’s organizers. “AMAs, thank you so much for giving me three awards tonight,” the mother of four began in a video shared to her Instagram Stories. “I promise you: Not only am I going to attend next year, [but] I’m going to perform. That’s word to everything. I don’t give a f**k what I’m doing.”

Cardi then hilariously stressed that the trophies need to be sent to her address, not her mother’s. “Please send my awards to my house. Don’t send them to my mom’s house ‘cause she be keeping my awards and be putting [them] in her living room or whatever,” she said. The “Outside” hitmaker concluded by calling it a “great day,” thanks in part to the New York Knicks making it to the NBA Finals, before thanking Bardi Gang.

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

More Hip Hop and R&B winners at the 2026 American Music Awards

Per a tweet Cardi reposted to her Stories, she’s the only woman in rap to win Best Hip Hop Song several times at the AMAs. “ErrTime” joins a pretty major list of past winners from her catalog, including “Bodak Yellow,” the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP,” and “Up.”

The 2026 AMAs had plenty going on across the other Hip Hop categories and genres. Monaleo won Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist over PLUTO and EsDeeKid, while Kendrick Lamar held it down as Best Male Hip Hop Artist.