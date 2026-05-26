Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images, and Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images, Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Spike Lee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The New York Knicks’ Eastern Conference-clinching win over the Cleveland Cavaliers gave fans plenty to remember and even more to look at.

On Monday night (May 25), New York defeated Cleveland 130-93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals (ECF), completing a sweep and securing the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. The event produced a wealth of special moments that added to the night's history: Jalen Brunson getting emotional after being named Eastern Conference Finals MVP, the team celebrating with the Bob Cousy Trophy, and blue-and-orange fans turning a road win into a New York block party.

As expected, the matchup drew plenty of celebrities on both sides of the fence. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were among the famous faces celebrating the Knicks’ Finals berth at Rocket Arena. At the same time, Spike Lee, Patrick Ewing, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Tracy Morgan, and Machine Gun Kelly helped make the night feel bigger than a typical playoff closeout.

From trophy lifts and player reactions to celebrity courtside moments and fans celebrating in the streets, here are some of the best photos from the Knicks-Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals closeout.

1. The New York Knicks hold up their ECF trophy

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The New York Knicks celebrate with the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks proudly held up the Bob Cousy Trophy (in enemy territory, no less) following their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2. Jalen Brunson earns MVP honors

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts after receiving the "Larry Bird" MVP trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

With his teammates behind him, Jalen Brunson was overcome with emotion while holding his well-deserved "Larry Bird" MVP trophy. He averaged an impressive 25.5 points and 7.8 assists in the sweep.

3. James Harden guards against Jalen Brunson

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks is defended by James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

One of several times where the Knicks' Jalen Brunson went for the hoop as his opponent, the Cavs' James Harden, played defense.

4. Donovan Mitchell looks on

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

During the third quarter, Cavs' frontrunner Donovan Mitchell took a break from Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

5. Knicks coach Mike Brown brings the energy

Image Image Credit Jason Miller/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Head coach Mike Brown of the New York Knicks reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

A hyped-up Mike Brown, coach of the New York Knicks, yells toward the court in the middle of Game 4's second quarter.

6. Knicks fans declare a sweep

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Knicks fans celebrate winning the Eastern Conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks last reached the NBA Finals in 1999, falling to the Spurs, and are seeking their first championship since defeating the Lakers in 1973. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Following the Knicks' victory, the team's fans were in full force outside throughout New York City, including these broom-sweeping supporters.

7. Spike Lee gets into director mode

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee photographs the celebration on his iPhone after the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size square-medium Image Position center

As one of the Knicks' most notable supporters, it only makes sense for Spike Lee to break out his legendary director skills during his team's ECF celebration.

8. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson shows concern

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed during the entirety of Game 4, and coach Atkinson clearly knew the gravity of the situation during the third quarter.

9. Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet sit front row

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet attend Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

A-listers Kylie Jenner and her beau, well-known Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet, showed support to the Knicks from the front row in Rocket Arena.

10. Knicks fans raise the flag in celebration

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Knicks fans celebrate winning the Eastern Conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

In addition to brooms, there were plenty of flags bearing the Knicks logo on the streets of New York City following the team's ECF victory.

11. Mitchell Robinson goes for the dunk

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against Jaylon Tyson #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Earlier in Game 4, the Knicks' Mitchell Robinson managed to get a dunk in, helping to set the tone for the overall matchup.

12. Knicks party at Penn Station

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Knicks fans celebrate winning the eastern conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Of the many locations for the New York Knicks' hometown celebration, Penn Station near Madison Square Garden was one of the livest and most packed.

13. Donovan Mitchell contends against Josh Hart

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot against Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Donovan Mitchell was a busy man during Game 4. Here, he attempted to block a shot from the Knicks' Josh Hart during the first quarter.

14. Tracy Morgan in the building

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Tracy Morgan attends Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan repped his Knicks squad heavy during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

15. Brunson love on the court

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks kisses his wife Dr. Ali Marks Brunson in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Love was in the air following the Knicks' ECF victory. While celebrating, Jalen Brunson made sure to embrace his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, while on the court.

16. mgk shows support for Cleveland

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer, rapper, songwriter MGK attends Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Hometown hero mgk (formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly) showed support for the Cavs during their Game 4 loss in Cleveland.

17. A packed Rocket Arena

Image Image Credit Jason Miller/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt An interior view of Rocket Arena prior to Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Despite the loss, the Cavs and their supporters didn't go down without a fight. Here, the packed Rocket Arena can be seen along with a message for Cleveland prior to the start of Game 4.

18. Two legends show love to the MVP

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Walt Frazier and Patrick Ewing present Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks with the Bob Cousy Eastern Conference trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

NBA legends Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Patrick Ewing hit the court to present Jalen Brunson and the Knicks with the Bob Cousy Eastern Conference trophy.

19. It's lit in New York City

Image Image Credit David Dee Delgado/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Knicks fans celebrate winning the eastern conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

There was no shortage of team pride in Manhattan following the Knicks' ECF victory. One can only imagine what the level of energy throughout New York City will be during the NBA Finals.