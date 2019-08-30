Image Image Credit Kevork Djansezian/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd and mgk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This Friday (March 29), Machine Gun Kelly -- who's now officially going by the simpler mgk -- and Trippie Redd will unveil a new project titled genre : sadboy. Earlier today (March 26), fans got a taste of what to expect by checking out "lost boys," a Charlie Handsome and SlimXX-produced offering that mixed Redd’s alternative melodies with mgk’s emotionally charged raps.

"Bloodshot, blue eyes, I recorded two tonight, one is for all those I love, this one's for the suicide/ Everything is blue inside, everyone at you and I, people won't say how they feel about you until you die/ Everything's cinematic, protagonist catches a bad habit, By the end, he's a damn addict/ leave him guessin', make a sequel, let everyone say that it wasn't as good as the first and they lost their damn magic, y'all being pragmatic, b**ch, I'm Illmatic..."

Last Thursday (March 21), mgk and Trippie Redd shared a genre : sadboy documentary that brought viewers into the artists’ creative process when making the EP. In the 16-minute clip, the duo recorded in the studio, hung out with friends, and showcased the spoils of two rock stars.

Following a series of impressive freestyles, mgk made a more formal return to Hip Hop with February's "dont let me go," which saw him expressing his vulnerability and mental state on wax. "Lately, my thoughts eating me alive, laid in the bed, thinkin' maybe the hate'll finally go away if I'm not alive/ Wish I didn't listen, just like I wish they would understand me one time, I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line/ Everything's just fine," he rapped.

Check out "lost boys" and the full tracklisting for genre : sadboy below.

genre : sadboy tracklist: