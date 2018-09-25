Image Image Credit Screenshot from Machine Gun Kelly's "dont let me go" video Image Alt Machine Gun Kelly Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Machine Gun Kelly marked his return to music with "dont let me go," a track that he produced alongside SlimXX and BazeXX. The melodic offering, which took more of a Hip Hop-oriented direction than recent releases, was a transparent view into the Cleveland star's inner demons.

"Lately, my thoughts eating me alive, laid in the bed, thinkin' maybe the hate'll finally go away if I'm not alive, wish I didn't listen, just like I wish they would understand me one time, I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line, everything's just fine," he rapped in reference to his recently debuted blackout tattoo.

The accompanying clip for "dont let me go" was directed by Sam Cahill and began with a shot of MGK playing the song's keys on a piano. Viewers could then spot him performing the introspective cut in a variety of different places, including his colorful residence and a location with his hometown in the background.

MGK dove completely into the punk rock realm with 2020's Tickets To My Downfall and 2022's Mainstream Sellout. Not long after, he found his way back to rap with an EST Gee collaboration and freestyles over instrumentals to Central Cee's "Doja," JAY-Z's "Renegade," and Cam'ron's "Killa Cam."

As REVOLT previously reported, the Bad Boy signee addressed his decision to experiment with other genres while promoting his long-awaited album, Born With Horns. "It actually strikes me as odd that people even associate that as a transition with me, as if I didn’t come out with a six-inch Mohawk on my first album, as if I didn’t have guitar-based music on all of my albums, as if I wasn’t on the 'Warped Tour' for three years," he said on "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist." "I’m not new to this. I’m true to this."

Press play on "dont let me go" below.